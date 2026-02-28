Adani Group To Manufacture India's Longest 91.2-Metre Wind Turbine Blade

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), which houses the Adani Group's renewable manufacturing businesses, is all set to manufacture 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades at its Mudra facility in Gujarat. The blades are said to be the longest ones produced in the country.

The blades will be deployed on next-generation turbines that have been designed to improve energy output, particularly at low and medium-wind sites.

At present, the Mundra plant manufactures 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres blades, while the new 91.2 metres marks a significant leap in design complexity as well as materials engineering and manufacturing capability, read a statement.

It is being said that the initial set of 91.2 metre blades has already been erected on a new turbine model, and the serial production is expected to start in 2026.

Why Does The Blade Size Matter?

Blade length, along with higher rated capacity, is a critical determinant for wind energy output.

A 91.2-metre blade enables a rotor diameter of approximately 185 metres, sweeping an area of nearly 26,600 square metres. A larger swept area, with higher rated capacity wind turbines, potentially allows it to capture more kinetic energy from wind, improving capacity utilisation and increased power output," the statement read.

This holds major relevance for India, since a large share of potential wind sites fall in low-to medium-wind regimes in the country.

The statement added, "Larger rotors and higher hub heights make these locations commercially viable, expanding wind deployment beyond traditional high-wind corridors. The shift towards turbines rated above 5 megawatts (MW) is therefore as much about geography as it is about technology."

To put it into perspective, a blade of this length can be compared to the size of a football field and is taller than a 30-storey building. This means each of the rotations sweeps an area larger than three football fields combined.

The blade manufacturing facility of ANIL currently has a capacity of 2.25 gigawatts (GW) per annum, which is equivalent to about 450 blade sets annually. The company is planning to scale this to 5 GW in phases and has a long-term ambition of reaching 10 GW.

Evolving into a multi-technology renewable manufacturing hub, Mundra in Gujarat houses wind turbines, solar modules along with supporting component facilities within a single ecosystem.

As of now, investments in wind manufacturing are estimated up to Rs 3,000 crore. In future, the capital expenditure will be focused on automation, advanced tooling and materials research. This includes recyclable blade materials and larger rotor designs.

With nearly 55 GW operational, India is ranked fourth across the globe in cumulative installed wind capacity. Also, it is the world's third-largest wind manufacturing base, having a domestic manufacturing capacity of approximately 20 GW that is sufficient to meet about 10% of global demand.

Localisation levels across wind value chain have been estimated at 70%-80% and cover towers, nacelles, blades and other key components. Blade manufacturing itself accounts for about 16 GW of capacity, providing the country close to 10% of global blade manufacturing share.

The installation momentum has picked up well as India added 6.3 GW of wind capacity last year - the highest annual addition to date. This represents 85.2% year-on-year increase, as per energy research and analytics firm Mercom Capital Group.

Earlier this year, the central government approved a Rs 7,280 crore programme for building an integrated domestic ecosystem for rare earth permanent magnets, a critical input for wind turbines, electric vehicles and other clean technologies. It targets 6,000 tonnes per annum of manufacturing capacity that is aimed at reducing import dependence.

The Union Budget 2026 has reinforced localisation by extending a concessional 5% basic customs duty on key wind turbine components until Mar. 31, 2028. Among these include specialised bearings, gearboxes, yaw components, controllers and blade inputs such as balsa wood and carbon fibre, the company statement said.

Also, it included forged steel rings used in large bearings, thus addressing a key constraint in scaling larger turbines under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework.

Recently, ANIL secured 304 MW of orders from independent power producers, such as Fourth Partner Energy, First Energy and Opera Energy, for its 3.3-MW turbine model with a 164-metre rotor.

The company has even commissioned India's largest operational wind turbine, rated at 5.2 MW capacity each, at Gujarat's Khavda - the world's largest renewable energy plant under development.

Also, ANIL has started supplying 'Made-in-India' wind turbine blades to the European markets, incorporating anti-icing technology for colder climates. Turbine designs compatible with 60-hertz grids for the US market have also been completed, with pilot deliveries expected during the current financial year. Some of the other key target markets include Australia, Brazil, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The company's technology development is supported by a research centre in Germany's Rostock and a 45-member research and development team in India, focused on blade aerodynamics, materials science, mechanical electricals, design and manufacturing optimisation.

In current FY, ANIL aims to deliver up to 1.25 GW of wind turbines to external party customers. This is in addition to a similar volume for Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) projects.

