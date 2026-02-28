WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch In India?

WWE's road to WrestleMania 42 is paved with unforgiving steel at the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber 2026, taking place this weekend.



The pay-per-view event will be taking place at the United Center, in Chicago, the largest indoor arena in the US. This will be the first WWE Premium Live Event to be organised at the venue in more than three decades. SummerSlam was the first sports event to open in August 1994.



WWE kicked off the WrestleMania 42 season last month with Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan's victories at the Royal Rumble 2026 event. However, there is still much to be determined in Chicago. The ramifications from the PPV event are expected to be significant and far-reaching for the WWE universe.



After the WWE Elimination Chamber event, fans could have a better idea about what they can expect from the mega event in April.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: India Date And Start Time

The Elimination Chamber event this year is taking place on Feb. 28. This means the event will start in India at 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Match Card

Considered one of the most brutal matches in WWE, the Elimination Chamber usually features six wrestlers in the ring, locked inside a steel structure. The match starts with two competitors, while the remaining four are locked in pods. At timed intervals, a pod opens, and another WWE superstar enters the match. Competitors are eliminated by pinfall or submission until only one of them remains in the ring. The last one standing wins the match and gets the championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Men's Elimination Chamber

The match will have Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes vs Je'Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight. The six WWE superstars will be taking on each other inside the Elimination Chamber to get the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Orton qualified first after defeating Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat Match. Knight became the second to qualify when he beat Penta and Austin Theory on RAW. They were followed by Rhodes, Evans, Williams and Uso.

Women's Elimination Chamber

The match will see Tiffany Stratton vs Asuka vs Alexa Bliss vs Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Kiana James. Stratton, who returned from injury at Royal Rumble, emerged as the first one to qualify after defeating Chelsea Green and Lash Legend. Ripley entered the match after taking down Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile.

Bliss, meanwhile, secured her berth after defeating Women's United States Champion Giulia and Zelina. Asuka earned her place in the match after taking down Bayley and Nattie, while James upset Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax to take her spot. Rodriguez became the final one to join the match after securing the last spot by taking down IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk will be defending his World Heavyweight title against Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day. This comes after Bálor lost his world title match against Punk on RAW in Belfast.

After being denied entry into the Royal Rumble match, Bálor attacked Punk and kept himself in title contention. On the Feb. 9 edition of RAW, Punk told General Manager Adam Pearce to provide Bálor another championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

Notably, this comes after Royal Rumble 2026 winner Roman Reigns announced that he would challenge Punk for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania. This means that even that bout will be in jeopardy when Punk puts his title on the line against Balor this weekend.

Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch is defending her title against AJ Lee at Elimination Chamber. Lee marked her return to WWE after a decade to help her husband, CM Punk, defeat Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, at Wrestlepalooza.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The PLE will not be televised on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

WWE fans across India will be able to watch the live streaming of the event on the Netflix app and website.

ALSO READ: 'Granddaughter's Birthday': Vince McMahon After Crashing Bentley At Over 100 Mph; Video Viral

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.