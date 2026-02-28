India vs West Indies: What The Numbers Say About The Eden Gardens Pitch Ahead Of IND’s Decisive WC ‘Quarterfinal’ Encounter

India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign got off to a dominant start in the initial group stage, however a heavy defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener has set the stage for a virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies, with the winner securing the right to join the Proteas in the semifinal stage of the tournament.

For both India and West Indies, the margin for error has now disappeared, the Net Run Rate calculations have been thrown out of the window and the focus shifts squarely to execution at the Eden Gardens on the night of February 28 in a winner-takes-all contest.

The Qualification Scenario

South Africa have been dominant in Group 1 of the Super 8s, beating both India and West Indies to book their berth in the semifinal stage. The Proteas' dominant form means India and the Windies are both on 2 points each going into the final game where they face each at the Eden Gardens.

With Zimbabwe stuck on 0 points at the bottom, the second qualification spot will be decided via a straight forward shootout in Kolkata, where the winner progresses and the loser goes (or stays) home.

The Strip In Focus

Local curator Sujan Mukherjee has indicated that Pitch No. 5 or 6 is set to host this contest at Eden Gardens.

Pitch no. 6 is the same surface which previously produced Scotland's 207/4 against Italy, suggesting high-scoring potential. Built on black soil, it traditionally offers grip as the game progresses, although in the lead up to the tournament, additional watering has ensured a healthy grass coverage to ensure balance between bat and ball.

With five matches played at this venue so far in the tournament, here's a look at the numbers that those results have yielded to offer a clearer picture of what to expect:

The Average Score: 180 Remains The Benchmark

Across five completed World Cup matches at Eden Gardens, the average first-innings score has been 181.6. That number drops for the team's chasing with the average second-innings score reading 147.4.

A Surface That Favours Batting First

Two teams have crossed the 200-run mark at the venue, with Italy at the receiving end on both occasions, as Scotland posted 207/4 and England reached 202/7. In fact no first-innings score posted at the venue has been below the 150-run mark. The data suggests that anything under 170 is vulnerable, while 180 appears to be the par benchmark.

The drop of over 34 runs between first and second innings average score is significant. It points either to scoreboard pressure, a surface slowing under lights, or a combination of both.

Of the five matches played at Eden this tournament, four have been won by the team batting first.

The only solitary successful run-chase came from England, who bowled out Scotland for the lowest first-innings score at the venue of 152, before chasing it down with 5 wickets to spare.

The Dew Factor That Complicates The Toss

While dew is traditionally seen as a factor in Kolkata, the tournament pattern so far leans strongly towards teams setting a target and defending it.

For India and West Indies, this shifts the toss from routine to potentially decisive. Historically, captains at Eden have preferred chasing under lights due to dew. However, the current tournament data points in the opposite direction.

The consistent pattern of successful defences suggests that the pitch may be gripping slightly in the second innings and the ball may not be skidding on as freely as expected. Scoreboard pressure may also be magnified in this high-stakes knockout game.

However, dew continues to remain an unpredictable factor. Chemical sprays and ground preparations have been deployed to mitigate excessive moisture, but Kolkata evenings remain humid.

If dew sets in heavily, chasing becomes easier. If it remains moderate, the black-soil base could slow and aid spinners in the latter half.

What It Means For IND vs WI

For India, whose bowling attack relies on middle-overs control, a slowing surface could play into their hands if they set a target. For West Indies, built around power-hitting, the first six overs may be critical to exploiting bounce and pace before conditions change.

The numbers are clear, 180 is competitive, chasing beyond 160 has been difficult, and the toss carries significant weight.

