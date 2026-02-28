Zydus Lifesciences Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Leprosy Anti-Parasitic Drugs

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic anti-parasitic and leprosy medications.

The company has received final approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ivermectin Tablets (3 mg) and Dapsone Tablets ( 25 mg and 100 mg), the Ahmedabad-based drug said in a statement.

Ivermectin tablets are prescription anti-parasitic medications primarily indicated for treating parasitic worm infections in humans, specifically intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.

Dapsone tablets are indicated for the treatment of leprosy and dermatitis herpetiformis.

It acts as an anti-infective and antibacterial agent and is used to control skin lesions in dermatitis herpetiformis and for leprosy.

