Middle East Conflict: India's Airports On Alert For Potential Flight Diversions After US And Israel Attack Iran

Amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacked various places in Iran, including Tehran, the airports across India were on Saturday placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Some airspaces have been closed for flight operations after Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran.



The minister of civil aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, held a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with the officials, Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators, and major airport operators across the country.



The ministry said that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient air operations and the airports have also been asked to be prepared to manage unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

The Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs, and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities, reads the press release.



"Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures."

The DGCA has also been asked to remain in close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety regulations, crew duty time limitations, and operational advisories.



Passengers have also been advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information and schedule changes.



"Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate with passengers regarding delays, rerouting, or diversions to minimize inconvenience. The safety of passengers and crew remains paramount," said the ministry.

The PIB release said that the ministry is also in close touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad.

The escalating situation has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai.

Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is air returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

