Iran-Israel Conflict: Strait Of Hormuz In Focus Again — Why Is It So Significant?

The United States and Israel carried out a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, with reports indicating a strike close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian outlets reported explosions across the country, while smoke was visible rising above Tehran.

In a video shared online, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US had initiated “major combat operations in Iran,” citing Tehran's ongoing nuclear ambitions and missile development capable of reaching American soil.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced the launch of their first major retaliatory assault on Israel, employing missiles and drones, reported Al Jazeera.

One major retaliatory option that Iran could consider is closing the Strait of Hormuz. Here's why this part of the world is so significant.

Strait Of Hormuz: Why Is It So Significant

Stretching some 31 miles (49.88 km) at its widest, the Strait is flanked by Iran to the north and Oman and the UAE to the south.

It is a vital route for oil from Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, as well as for Iranian shipments. Approximately 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports move through the channel, mostly from Qatar. Its strategic importance has made it a longstanding hotspot for regional and international friction, according to a report by Time magazine from June 2025.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) calls it the "world's most important oil transit chokepoint."

Noam Raydan, senior fellow at the Washington Institute and a specialist in energy and maritime security, notes that while countries like Iraq depend almost entirely on the Strait for their energy exports, other nations have more dependable alternative routes in the event of a disruption, reported Time.

The maritime specialist told Time that a full closure of the Strait would inflict significant damage on Iran itself.

“The Strait of Hormuz is very important to Iranian allies such as China, because most of Iran's oil goes to China. Closing the Strait would also turn relations between Iran and the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries sour,” Raydan said.

According to the EIA, roughly 82% of crude oil and fuel transported via the Strait is delivered to Asia.

The four leading destinations: China, India, Japan, and South Korea, account for almost 70% of total crude and condensate flows, making these countries particularly exposed to potential supply interruptions.

Past disruptions along the route have caused spikes in international energy markets, notably during the 12-day military action Israel undertook against Iran in June 2025.

In recent years, Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have developed alternative pathways to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, according to Deutsche Welle.

Both nations have built infrastructure capable of rerouting a portion of their crude exports, with the US EIA estimating that roughly 2.6 million barrels per day could be shipped through these alternative channels if the strait were blocked.

