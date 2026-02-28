Indian Embassies In Israel, Bahrain, Qatar Issue Helpline Numbers Amid Iran Tensions - Check Details

Indian embassies in several Middle Eastern countries issued helpline numbers after US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Tehran, reportedly near the offices of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The move has come after days of escalating tensions between Tehran on one side and Washington and Tel Aviv on the other over Iran's nuclear programme.

In view of the developing situation, Indian embassies in Iran, Qatar, Israel and Bahrain advised citizens to exercise utmost caution. The embassies also asked Indian nationals to follow the news and advisories as and when issued by the local authorities and embassies.

Indian Embassies Issue Advisories

The Indian Embassy in Qatar wrote, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities.”

“Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24×7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in,” it added.

In Iran, the Indian embassy gave out the numbers - +989128109109, +989128109115, +989128109102 and +989932179359 - in case of any assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Israel asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country. “All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” the post read.

In case of emergencies, the numbers +972-54-7520711 and +972-54-2428378 are available 24x7.

Indian nationals in Bahrain can contact their embassy at 0097339418071 for any queries or assistance.

What's Happening In Iran?

After the US and Israel launched a "preventative attack" on Tehran, Iran fired ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv in retaliation. Qatari defence systems also intercepted an Iranian missile, an official told AFP. Bahrain stated that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the country. Sirens and explosions were also reported from Kuwait, which hosts the US Army Central.

At the Tel Aviv airport, travellers who were waiting to check in for an Air India flight AI 140 to New Delhi had to abandon their luggage and move towards bomb shelters after alerts were sounded. One passenger told news agency PTI that officials told everyone to leave their belongings behind and move to safety.

An Air India Spokesperson said, "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed."

