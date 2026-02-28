'Reflects deep Indo-US partnership': PM Modi Inaugurates Micron Technology's Semiconductor ATMP Facility In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday Inaugurated Micron Technology's Semiconductor ATMP Facility In Gujarat, marking a historic milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey.

The state-of-the-art semiconductor ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) facility, for which an MoU was signed nearly three years ago, will manufacture SSD (solid state drive) storage devices as well as RAM-type DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (a type of flash memory technology used in storage devices) products.

DRAM and NAND technologies are used in computing, smartphones, servers, data centres, and portable electronics.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the ATMP facility, Prime Minister Modi said that the inauguration of Micron Technology plant reflects deep Indo-US partnership. "If oil was regulator of the last century, microchips will be the regulator of this century."

Stating that the Micron facility and today's programme are also a testament to the strong cooperation and partnership between India and the United States, Modi added, "Especially in the fields of technologies like AI and semiconductors, the India-US partnership is extremely important. Today, the entire world wants to secure supply chains of new technologies linked to a better future for humanity."

The Prime Minister said that the world's two largest democracies, India and the United States, are continuously working towards this goal. "Our joint efforts will also make the global supply chains of critical minerals more secure and more reliable."

The US-based company has invested Rs 22,516 crore in the Sanand plant, said the release.

"At present, 2,000 people are working (at the plant). Eventually, 5,000 direct employment opportunities will be created. According to the Micron team, Divyang (specially-abled) citizens are serving as operators and technicians, and the facility provides opportunities to skilled people from all sections of society," it said.

The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms.

The Sanand ATMP facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products, catering to customers across global markets, said the PIB in a statement.

How The Plant Works

As an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility, the plant receives semiconductor wafers from Micron's global fabrication units.

Chips are assembled into functional units. They are tested for speed, memory capacity, and performance. Essential details are marked on the chips. Finally, the products are packaged for both domestic and international markets.

