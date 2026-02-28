Get App
India Urges Nationals In Israel To Exercise Caution Amid Tensions With Iran

In an official statement, the embassy asked Indian citizens to exercise utmost caution and maintain constant vigilance.

Indian nationals in Israel have been advised to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces around their homes or workplaces. This comes after Israel and the United States on Saturday launched a "preventative attack" on Iran.

The Embassy of India in Israel has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Israel to remain on high alert amid the prevailing security situation in the region.

Multiple blasts were reported in the Iranian capital on Saturday.

In an official statement, the embassy asked Indian citizens to exercise utmost caution and maintain constant vigilance. It strongly advised them to strictly follow all safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities, including the Home Front Command, which is responsible for civilian emergency preparedness.

Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://oref.org.il/eng. 

“All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” the Embassy said.

