18 People Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada District

At least 18 people died in a fire after a blast took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.



The incident took place in district's Vetlapalem.



"The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical," reported ANI quoting Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector and District Magistrate.



Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that several people have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.



"The explosion incident that occurred at the Baanasancha manufacturing center in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, has caused profound shock. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with senior officials regarding the incident," said the Home Minister.



The minister also ordered that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals. We are monitoring relief efforts every moment. "The government, on its behalf, will support the affected in every possible way."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over the explosion.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," said Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu said he spoke to officials over the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

Officials briefed him about the incident while he was on a tour in Vizianagaram.

We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of affected families, he said.

According to an official press release, up to 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.