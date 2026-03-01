India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup: Will Rail Play Spoilsport At Eden Garden Today? Check Weather Forecast

India gears up to face West Indies in a high-stakes virtual quarter-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday. The weather forecast is in focus, especially with qualification for the semi-finals hanging by a thread for both the teams.

India and West Indies both have two points each, but the latter hold a crucial advantage with a superior net run rate (+1.791) over India (-0.100). This means that in the event of a washout, West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals while India will bow out of the tournament.

Ind vs WI Weather Prediction

So what is the weather forecast for today? According to multiple forecasts, rain is highly unlikely to impact the contest. AccuWeather reports a 0% chance of precipitation, with temperatures ranging between 24°C to 29°C during match hours.

Skies are expected to remain mostly clear, ensuring ideal playing conditions for this must-win encounter. Similarly, other weather assessments indicate sunny and clear conditions throughout the day stating that rain should not pose any threat.

The match is set to begin at 7 p.m., with the toss scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Temperatures are predicted to hover around 27°C at the toss, dipping to about 24°C later in the evening. Humidity levels could reach up to 70%, which might bring dew into play.

Eden Garden Weather

Photo Credit: Photo: Accuweather

What's At Stake For India

West Indies' defeat to South Africa and India's win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens. India must secure a victory to progress, whereas West Indies can advance even with a washout. The winner will get a place in the second semifinal against England on March 5 in Mumbai.

For India, the equation is simple: win or go home.

Out of the 30 Ind vs WI matches in T20Is, the former has won 19 matches while the Windies have won 10 encounters. Only one game has ended in a no result.

