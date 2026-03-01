Air India Cancels 50 International Flights Amid Middle East Crisis — Check List of Flights Cancellations

Air India has cancelled 22 more international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50 due to the Middle East crisis. Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Tata Group-owned airline on Sunday said close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of its scheduled operations.

Flights cancelled for the day:

Mumbai-London (AI131/ AI130)

Delhi- Birmingham (AI113/ AI118)

Delhi-Amsterdam (AI155/ AI156)

Delhi-Zurich (AI151/ AI152)

Delhi-Milan (AI137 / AI138)

Delhi-Vienna (AI153 / AI154)

Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) (AI133 / AI132)

Delhi-Copenhagen (AI157 / AI158)

Delhi-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)- Delhi (AI2017 / AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016)

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Over 850 Indian Flights Face Disruption Amid Middle East Airspace Closure

On Saturday, Air India announced the cancellation of 28 overseas flights on various routes for Sunday. Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.

"In view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 2359 hrs IST," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The conflict between Israel and the US, and Iran has also resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations.

Track live updates of US-Iran war here

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.