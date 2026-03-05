When Is International Women's Day 2026? Check Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8 to honour the contributions and achievements of women, while also raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights. Women's Day is also a reminder to recognise the evolving challenges on the path of achieving gender parity.

In November 2024, a UN report highlighted that one in three women experienced gender-based violence globally. In added that at least 51,100 women were victims of femicide in 2023, with more than half killed by intimate partners or family members.

International Women's Day 2026: Theme

The theme for International Women's Day this year is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.'

The UN has said the theme calls for "action to dismantle all barriers to equal justice: discriminatory laws, weak legal protections, and harmful practices and social norms that erode the rights of women and girls."

International Women's Day 2026: History

The United Nations designated March 8 as International Women's Day in 1975.

The idea behind this day stems from the 1908 labour movement. At that time, several women garment workers took out marches in the streets of New York to demand better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights. It was spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America.

Initially, several regions dedicated multiple dates in February and March to mark Women's Day. Some of these included March 19 and the last Sunday in February. However, a key factor that led to designating March 8 as International Women's Day was the February Revolution of Russia, which started on Feb. 23, 1917.

Since Russia did not adopt the Gregorian calendar (largely used in the majority of countries), the UN said, Feb. 23, 1917, in Russia corresponds to March 8 in the new system.

International Women's Day 2026: Significance

The day is observed annually to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. It provides an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases in society and achieve gender equality.

