Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana: Budget Cut On The Anvil?

A significant reduction in funding for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana could be on the cards, with the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti administration potentially weighing a cut of up to one-fifth in the scheme's 2026–27 allocation, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The move follows a verification exercise across the state that resulted in fewer eligible beneficiaries. The proposed rise in the monthly assistance to Rs 2,100 from the current Rs 1,500 may also be pushed back.

Government sources told the newspaper that the number of beneficiaries has fallen sharply after a verification drive.

From a peak of roughly 2.43 crore recipients, the figure has now dropped to around 1.8 crore following Aadhaar-based e-KYC checks and cross-checks with Income Tax and other official databases. The exercise was launched after irregularities were flagged over the past year.

“The verification drive has removed nearly 60 lakh beneficiaries from the rolls. The numbers have stabilised post-verification and the allocation will reflect that. We are looking at whether the reduction in beneficiaries translates into savings of up to Rs 9,000 crore and whether that should be passed on in the Budget allocation,” the report quoted an official saying.

A senior official said, “The E-KYC verification would go on till March 31, and after that the final number of beneficiaries would also come to fore. Once that is done and if there is a need for increasing or even reducing the funds for the scheme, it can be done through the supplementary demands that are presented thrice in the year during the three sessions.”

The state government initially set aside Rs 36,000 crore for the programme in the 2025–26 Budget. However, after the scheme was introduced in July 2024 in the run-up to the Assembly polls, enrolment surged to about 2.43 crore beneficiaries.

With payments fixed at Rs 1,500 a month, the total yearly burden was estimated at roughly Rs 43,700 crore. The government subsequently sought supplementary funding of Rs 6,102 crore, raising the scheme's overall allocation in FY26 to Rs 42,102 crore.

Eligibility for the scheme extends to women aged between 21 and 65 belonging to families with yearly earnings of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Government staff and those who file income tax returns are excluded under the rules. The programme stands among the largest direct cash transfer efforts in the country, distributing funds to beneficiaries without imposing conditions or performance requirements.

