Coal India Shares Rally In Trade — Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Shares of Coal India Ltd. is trading over 3.5% on Thursday, despite the company reporting a mixed operational performance for February. The stock's gain appears to reflect investor optimism around the possibility of stronger coal pricing, which is helping offset concerns about last month's uneven production. Coal prices internationally have been up 22% year-to-date.

Coal India's shares are trading at a high of 3.73% at around Rs 450.70 apiece. The company also recorded a trading volume of around 1.5 million shares.

Photo Credit: NSE Website

Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com, has shared his technical view. Bohra suggested that investors consider booking partial profits, as the risk‑reward setup shows the stock could dip in the short term before any strong breakout happens.

He says that "Coal India has managed to rise for two consecutive sessions despite broader market weakness, but the stock is now approaching a strong resistance zone between Rs 450 and Rs 460." He pointed out that the heavy concentration of call options at the Rs 450 strike reinforces this barrier, making new long positions less attractive at current levels.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking this stock, as per Bloomberg data, 12 have a 'buy' call, eight have a 'hold' view, and five have a 'sell' call, with a 12-month target price of Rs 431.89.

Coal India Ltd. could see near-term support from rising international coal prices and stronger e-auction realisations, according to recent brokerage notes from Citi and JPMorgan, although both firms remain cautious on the stock's longer-term fundamentals.

Citi has maintained a "Neutral" rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 430, while placing the stock on an "Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch."

Disruptions in global oil and gas supply chains have strengthened expectations of higher coal prices, a development that could bolster Coal India's profit margins in the coming months.

According to the company's latest disclosure, coal production in February 2026 inched up 0.7% year‑on‑year, rising to 74.7 million tonnes, compared with 74.1 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Coal India's Outlook Gets A Positive Update From Citi, JPMorgan — Here Are The Catalysts

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.