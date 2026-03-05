Estee Lauder Set To Acquire Ayurveda Brand Forest Essentials — Details Inside

US beauty major Estee Lauder has confirmed it is set to acquire Indian ayurveda brand Forest Essentials. In an exchange filing, the company has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining interest in the brand founded by Mira Kulkarni.

It must be noted that Estee Lauder was an early investor in Forest Essentials, with their first investment coming way back in 2008. Their stake in the company increased to 49% in 2020, with the company now set to acquire the remaining shares of Forest Essentials.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026. However, this will not result in any leadership changes in Forest Essentials, which will continue to be led by Mira Kulkarni and her son, Executive Director Samrath Bedi. It will remain headquartered in New Delhi as well.

“Today marks a meaningful new chapter in a partnership built over the past 18 years on a foundation of mutual trust and respect. Forest Essentials is an exceptional brand, beloved in India and created and nurtured by its founder, Mira Kulkarni. We are honoured to strengthen our partnership with Mira, who, like Mrs. Estée Lauder, has elevated the prestige beauty industry through a clear vision of authenticity and purpose," said Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

Through the partnership with Estee Lauder, Forest Essentials will look to shore up its brand-building capabilities, distribution network and operational expertise to drive sustaining growth in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Mira Kulkarni, who had founded Forest Essentials in 2000, expressed her delight after securing a partnership with Estée Lauder.

“Over the past 25 years, we have built this brand with an uncompromising commitment to the authenticity, craftsmanship and wisdom of our heritage. For me, what has always set The Estée Lauder Companies apart is their profound respect for a founder's vision; they understand how to preserve a brand's soul while providing the global expertise needed to scale," she said.

