ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Leading Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Most Wins, Losses And More

After South Africa's shocking loss in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 inched closer to its end. Only the India-England semi-final and the final remain in what has been one of the most exciting editions of the biannual competition.
As we approach the end of the tournament, it's time to honour the leading individual performers, the highest wicket-takers and best run-scorers, as well as the most consistent and worst teams of the competition.
Despite their comprehensive defeat to New Zealand in Kolkata, South Africa finished the tournament as the team with the most wins. Aiden Markram's side won each of its four group-stage matches as well as all three of its Super 8 games before losing the semi-final. In stark contrast, Namibia, Canada, Oman and Sri Lanka held the worst team tag jointly with 4 losses each.
Among the players with the most runs in the competition, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan holds the top spot with 383 runs in seven innings, including two centuries. USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk remains the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in just four matches.
Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra has the top spot in the list of highest individual scores for an innings as of Wednesday, March 4, with his 65-ball 110 against New Zealand in Chennai. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd still has the best bowling figures by anyone in the tournament after taking 5 for 20 against Scotland in Kolkata.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Runs
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls Faced
|SR
|100
|50
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|7
|383
|100*
|76.6
|239
|160.25
|2
|2
|Brian Bennett (ZIM)
|6
|292
|97*
|146
|217
|134.56
|0
|3
|Finn Allen (NZ)
|8
|289
|100*
|57.8
|142
|203.52
|1
|1
|Aiden Markram (SA)
|8
|286
|86*
|47.66
|173
|165.31
|0
|3
|Tim Seifert (NZ)
|8
|274
|89*
|45.66
|170
|161.17
|0
|3
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Wicket-Takers
|Player
|Matches
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|SC van Schalkwyk (USA)
|4
|0
|101
|13
|4/25
|7.76
|6.8
|6.84
|Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)
|6
|1
|188
|13
|4/17
|14.46
|7.88
|11
|Lungi Ngidi (SA)
|7
|0
|187
|12
|4/31
|15.58
|7.19
|13
|Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
|7
|0
|184
|12
|3/7
|15.33
|7.66
|12
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|8
|0
|117
|11
|4/27
|10.63
|6.88
|9.27
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Wins
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Lost
|South Africa
|8
|7
|1
|England
|7
|6
|1
|India
|7
|6
|1
|West Indies
|7
|5
|2
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Losses
|Team
|Matches
|Lost
|Wins
|No Result
|Namibia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Canada
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Oman
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|7
|4
|3
|0
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Score Innings
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Yuvraj Samra (CAN)
|New Zealand
|110
|65
|11
|6
|169.23
|Finn Allen (NZ)
|South Africa
|100*
|33
|10
|8
|303.03
|Harry Brook (ENG)
|Pakistan
|100
|51
|10
|4
|196.07
|Pathum Nissanka (SL)
|Australia
|100*
|52
|10
|5
|192.3
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|Namibia
|100*
|58
|11
|4
|172.41
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Best Figures
|Player
|Opposition
|Figures
|Romario Shepherd (WI)
|Scotland
|5/20
|Junaid Siddique (UAE)
|Canada
|5/35
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|Canada
|4/7
|Nathan Ellis (AUS)
|Ireland
|4/12
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|UAE
|4/15
