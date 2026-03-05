Get App
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Leading Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Most Wins, Losses And More

T20 World Cup 2026: A list of the tournament's best performing individuals as well as teams after the first semi-final in Kolkata.

Photo source: X/@BCCI

After South Africa's shocking loss in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 inched closer to its end. Only the India-England semi-final and the final remain in what has been one of the most exciting editions of the biannual competition. 

As we approach the end of the tournament, it's time to honour the leading individual performers, the highest wicket-takers and best run-scorers, as well as the most consistent and worst teams of the competition. 

Despite their comprehensive defeat to New Zealand in Kolkata, South Africa finished the tournament as the team with the most wins. Aiden Markram's side won each of its four group-stage matches as well as all three of its Super 8 games before losing the semi-final. In stark contrast, Namibia, Canada, Oman and Sri Lanka held the worst team tag jointly with 4 losses each. 

Among the players with the most runs in the competition, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan holds the top spot with 383 runs in seven innings, including two centuries. USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk remains the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in just four matches. 

Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra has the top spot in the list of highest individual scores for an innings as of Wednesday, March 4, with his 65-ball 110 against New Zealand in Chennai. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd still has the best bowling figures by anyone in the tournament after taking 5 for 20 against Scotland in Kolkata. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Runs 

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverageBalls FacedSR10050
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)7383100*76.6239160.2522
Brian Bennett (ZIM)629297*146217134.5603
Finn Allen (NZ)8289100*57.8142203.5211
Aiden Markram (SA)828686*47.66173165.3103
Tim Seifert (NZ)827489*45.66170161.1703

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Wicket-Takers

PlayerMatchesMaidensRunsWktsBBIAverageEconomySR
SC van Schalkwyk (USA)40101134/257.766.86.84
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)61188134/1714.467.8811
Lungi Ngidi (SA)70187124/3115.587.1913
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)70184123/715.337.6612
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)80117114/2710.636.889.27

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Wins

TeamMatchesWinsLost
South Africa871
England761
India761
West Indies752
New Zealand852

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Losses

TeamMatchesLostWinsNo Result
Namibia4400
Canada4400
Oman4400
Sri Lanka7430
Netherlands4310

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Score Innings 

PlayerOppositionRunsBalls4s6sStrike Rate
Yuvraj Samra (CAN)New Zealand11065116169.23
Finn Allen (NZ)South Africa100*33108303.03
Harry Brook (ENG)Pakistan10051104196.07
Pathum Nissanka (SL)Australia100*52105192.3
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)Namibia100*58114172.41

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Best Figures

PlayerOppositionFigures
Romario Shepherd (WI)Scotland5/20
Junaid Siddique (UAE)Canada5/35
Mohammad Nabi (AFG)Canada4/7
Nathan Ellis (AUS)Ireland4/12
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)UAE4/15

