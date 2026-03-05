ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Leading Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Most Wins, Losses And More

After South Africa's shocking loss in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 inched closer to its end. Only the India-England semi-final and the final remain in what has been one of the most exciting editions of the biannual competition.

As we approach the end of the tournament, it's time to honour the leading individual performers, the highest wicket-takers and best run-scorers, as well as the most consistent and worst teams of the competition.

Despite their comprehensive defeat to New Zealand in Kolkata, South Africa finished the tournament as the team with the most wins. Aiden Markram's side won each of its four group-stage matches as well as all three of its Super 8 games before losing the semi-final. In stark contrast, Namibia, Canada, Oman and Sri Lanka held the worst team tag jointly with 4 losses each.

Among the players with the most runs in the competition, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan holds the top spot with 383 runs in seven innings, including two centuries. USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk remains the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in just four matches.

Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra has the top spot in the list of highest individual scores for an innings as of Wednesday, March 4, with his 65-ball 110 against New Zealand in Chennai. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd still has the best bowling figures by anyone in the tournament after taking 5 for 20 against Scotland in Kolkata.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Runs

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced SR 100 50 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 7 383 100* 76.6 239 160.25 2 2 Brian Bennett (ZIM) 6 292 97* 146 217 134.56 0 3 Finn Allen (NZ) 8 289 100* 57.8 142 203.52 1 1 Aiden Markram (SA) 8 286 86* 47.66 173 165.31 0 3 Tim Seifert (NZ) 8 274 89* 45.66 170 161.17 0 3

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Wicket-Takers

Player Matches Maidens Runs Wkts BBI Average Economy SR SC van Schalkwyk (USA) 4 0 101 13 4/25 7.76 6.8 6.84 Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 6 1 188 13 4/17 14.46 7.88 11 Lungi Ngidi (SA) 7 0 187 12 4/31 15.58 7.19 13 Varun Chakravarthy (IND) 7 0 184 12 3/7 15.33 7.66 12 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 8 0 117 11 4/27 10.63 6.88 9.27

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Wins

Team Matches Wins Lost South Africa 8 7 1 England 7 6 1 India 7 6 1 West Indies 7 5 2 New Zealand 8 5 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most Losses

Team Matches Lost Wins No Result Namibia 4 4 0 0 Canada 4 4 0 0 Oman 4 4 0 0 Sri Lanka 7 4 3 0 Netherlands 4 3 1 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Highest Score Innings

Player Opposition Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Yuvraj Samra (CAN) New Zealand 110 65 11 6 169.23 Finn Allen (NZ) South Africa 100* 33 10 8 303.03 Harry Brook (ENG) Pakistan 100 51 10 4 196.07 Pathum Nissanka (SL) Australia 100* 52 10 5 192.3 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) Namibia 100* 58 11 4 172.41

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats: Best Figures

Player Opposition Figures Romario Shepherd (WI) Scotland 5/20 Junaid Siddique (UAE) Canada 5/35 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) Canada 4/7 Nathan Ellis (AUS) Ireland 4/12 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) UAE 4/15

