Delhi Government Set To Cover Disability, Widow Programme Beneficiaries Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Delhi government opted to integrate recipients of the financial aid programmes for widows and those with disabilities into the Ayushman Bharat healthcare initiative.

During a Cabinet session led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, it was resolved to encompass roughly 3.97 lakh widows and 1.31 lakh differently abled individuals within the framework of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Their families will also be eligible to avail themselves of benefits under the scheme. About 5.5 lakh families in Delhi receive 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme benefits, Gupta said. Approximately 5.5 lakh additional families will come under a robust health security cover following this decision, she added.

Also Read: ESIC Beneficiaries To Avail Free Medical Care From Ayushman Bharat Hospitals

Who Will Be Included?

These households will be in addition to those currently included under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PRS) categories, elderly individuals over 70 years old, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) personnel, as well as Anganwadi workers and their aides.

She emphasized that the administration is steadfastly dedicated to ensuring that no impoverished, vulnerable, or needy resident of Delhi lacks access to medical care due to financial obstacles.

Also Read: Delhi Pollution: Government Revokes GRAP-3 Curbs As Air Quality Improves

PM-JAY Health Insurance

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) stands as the nation's most extensive health insurance initiative, and the Delhi government has taken a notable stride in enhancing its effectiveness and inclusiveness, she stated.

The chief minister highlighted that the government's intention is unmistakable: no qualified individual should miss out on premium and reasonably priced healthcare services.

Also Read: 'Untenable': Govt Responds As Plea In Delhi HC Seeks GST On Air Purifiers Slashed To 5%

Ayushman Card Stats

Approximately 29,120 beneficiaries have availed treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) through the State Health Agency (SHA) in Delhi so far. Gupta stated that this is not just an administrative resolution but a commitment tied to the health and dignity of every underprivileged family in Delhi.

Gupta revealed that 7,23,707 Ayushman cards have been distributed in Delhi to date, which includes 2,74,620 cards issued to senior citizens. To ensure the successful execution of the scheme in the capital, a consortium of 208 hospitals has been assembled, consisting of 156 private and 53 public hospitals.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.