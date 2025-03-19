T20 World Cup 2026: India Edge England In A High-Scoring Wankhede Thriller To Enter Final — Five Key Moments

India booked their place in a record fourth T20 World Cup final with a narrow seven-run victory over England in a dramatic semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5. After being put into bat, India posted a mammoth 253/7, courtesy a blistering knock from Sanju Samson.

England threatened to spoil the party of the host nation and pull off a record chase with a fearless knock from 22-year-old Jacob Bethell but were ultimately overwhelmed by the size of the target and India's disciplined bowling at the death.

The win ensures India keep their dream of becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 title and also the first host nation to lift the trophy on home soil.

In a game studded with a record 73 boundaries (39 fours and 34 sixes), the most in a T20 World Cup match, there were a few moments that left a lasting impact. Here are the top-five moments that shaped the semifinal in Mumbai.

1) Samson Dropped On 15

England captain Harry Brook admitted post game that the turning point may have arrived as early as the 3rd over in the Indian innings. “I made a big mistake there, dropping Samson. Catches win matches they say,” Brook said.

Samson was batting on 15 when he drove a delivery straight to mid-on where Brook spilled a straightforward chance. The miss proved costly as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter went on to score 89 off 42 balls, striking eight fours and seven sixes.

Samson's assault left India in a position of significant strength at 160/3 when he was finally dismissed in the 14th over, laying the foundation for the tournament's highest semifinal total.

Sanju Samson.

Photo Credit: PTI

2) Axar Patel's Stunning Catches

England's openers began the chase with attacking intent, but Axar Patel produced a moment of brilliance to get the early breakthrough. On just the 7th ball of the chase, Phil Salt attempted to clear the infield against Hardik Pandya but Axar sprinted back towards the ropes and completed a superb diving catch with the ball coming towards him over his head to dismiss the opener.

Axar later produced another decisive moment in the field to end a stubborn 77-run fifth-wicket partnership. With Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell setting up England for a big finish, the all-rounder ran along the boundary from cover to complete a sharp catch before relaying the ball to Shivam Dube just before his momentum could take him beyond the ropes.

The athletic effort helped get rid of Jacks (35) and briefly knocked the air out of England's charge.

Axar Patel.

Photo Credit: PTI

3) Bethell's Counterattacking Century

Walking in with England under pressure at 38/2, Jacob Bethell produced one of the standout innings of the tournament.

The young left-hander showed incredible composure, bringing up a 45-ball century to keep England firmly in the chase. Bethell struck eight fours and seven sixes, matching Samson's boundary count while taking apart the Indian bowlers with ease.

Bethell was eventually run out at the start of the final over after scoring 105 off 48 balls, an innings that nearly dragged England across the line.

Jacob Bethell.

Photo Credit: PTI

4) Bumrah's Crucial 18th Over

With England needing 45 runs from the final three overs and Bethell approaching his century, the contest was still finely balanced. Not for the first time, India turned to Jasprit Bumrah, who once again showed why he's regarded as one of the game's premier death bowlers.

Bumrah responded with a clinical over, delivering a series of pinpoint yorkers and conceding just six runs. The spell left England needing 39 off the final 12 deliveries, shifting the pressure firmly back onto the chasing side.

Jasprit Bumrah.

Photo Credit: PTI

5) Hardik's Run-Out Ends Bethell's Charge

England still had an outside chance when Shivam Dube came on to bowl the final over with 30 runs required.

However, the decisive moment arrived immediately as Bethell attempted to steal a second run on the opening delivery. Hardik Pandya, stationed in the deep, showed great match awareness and athletic ability as he fired in a powerful throw to the striker's end. Samson completed the dismissal behind the stumps, to catch a diving Bethell short.

With England's centurion gone, their hopes of pulling off the chase effectively ended then and there.

Hardik Pandya.

Photo Credit: PTI

6) Suryakumar Yadav's Tactical Calls

While this was more about a collection of decisions across the chase, Suryakumar Yadav's bowling management in a high-pressure encounter deserves a shoutout.

His decision to open the attack with Pandya alongside Arshdeep Singh yielded an early breakthrough. Holding Bumrah back until the fifth over of the powerplay produced another wicket immediately.

Suryakumar used his spin bowlers as well as he could given the highly-favourable batting conditions during the middle overs. His call to trust Pandya with the penultimate over and Shivam Dube to close the innings ultimately proved decisive.

Suryakumar Yadav.

Photo Credit: PTI

