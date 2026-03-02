Pakistan Imposes 3-Day Curfew As Pro-Iran And Anti-US Protests Turn Deadly With Dozens Killed

The military has been called in in Pakistan, and a three-day curfew has been imposed as violent pro-Iran protests have left at least 24 people dead and dozens of others injured, several news agencies have reported. Most of the violent protests have taken place around the US mission across Iran, since the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in joint US-Israel attacks.

The authorities in Pakistan have tightened security around the US Embassy and consulates across the country, including around the US consulate building in Peshawar. In Lahore and Karachi, the US Embassy and its consulates have cancelled visa appointments and American Citizen Services today, citing security concerns.

In Karachi, the southern port city and Pakistan's commercial hub, at least 10 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured as security forces tried to curb protests around the US consulate, Al Jazeera reported. Two other protestors were killed in the capital city, Islamabad, while heading towards the US embassy, according to the news outlet.

Also Read: Iran War Live Updates: Trumpon Timeline of Iran War: Will Do Whatever It Takes

The most affected areas, however, have been the districts of Gilgit, Skardu, and Shigar in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region with a sizeable Shia population. 12 people, including security personnel, were killed and dozens of others were wounded, according to the officials, as mentioned in their report.

Seven of the slain were killed in Gilgit and six others in the Skardu district, AFP reported.

In Skardu city, thousands of demonstrators attacked the offices of the United Nations Military Observer Group (located in India and Pakistan and entrusted with monitoring the ceasefire along Kashmir) (UNMOGIP). A police station was also burned, even as a school and the offices of a local charity were damaged.

"Protestors became violent near the UNMOGIP Field Station and vandalised it," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday "The safety and security of UN personnel and premises throughout the region remain our top priority, and we continue to closely monitor the situation."

Also Read: Lebanon Govt Bans Hezbollah's Military Activities As Israel Retaliates After Attacks

The three-day curfew has now been imposed in the most volatile areas of the Gilgit Baltistan region, including the districts of Gilgit, Skardu, and Shigar.

A Gilgit Baltistan government spokesperson, Shabir Mir, however, insisted that the situation was under control. "The curfew will remain in place until Wednesday," he said.

Police Chief of the area, Akbar Nasir Khan, has urged the residents to stay indoors amid the "deteriorating law and order conditions".

The federal government, meanwhile, has warned that the situation could further deteriorate amid large-scale demonstrations against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.