'Iran Ignored Our Warnings': Trump Says Operations May Last Longer Than 4 To 5 Weeks To Eliminate Threats

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States military is continuing operations in Iran to counter significant threats to America from a terrorist regime.



Speaking at a ceremony at the White House, Trump stated that the operations are expected to last four to five weeks but could continue longer if necessary.



Trump also said Iran had ignored prior US warnings and claimed that Tehran's missile program was intended to protect its nuclear activities.

"Following our obliteration of Iran's nuclear program, we warned Iran not to make any attempt to rebuild at a different location because they were not able to use the ones we so powerfully blew up. But they ignored those warnings and refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons. In addition, the regime's conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces," said Trump.

ALSO READ: Dubai Airports Announces Limited Resumption Of Flights from DXB and Al Maktoum Airports; Issues Advisory



The President stated that the Iranian regime has been attacking them for years, and it was their last best chance to strike Iran.



"Our objectives are clear. First, we're destroying Iran's missile capabilities. Second, we're annihilating their navy. Third, we're ensuring that the world's number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon. And finally, we're ensuring that the Iranian regime cannot continue to arm, fund, and direct terrorist armies outside their borders."



How long will the operation last?



Trump praised America's military leaders and stated that the US will continue its mission to crush the threat Iran poses.



Trump also informed that four American soldiers were killed in the operation.



The President said that from the beginning they projected that the operations may last four to five weeks.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Issues Statement Amid Iran's IRGC Claiming Surprise Missile Strike On Israeli PM's Office

"We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail. We're already substantially ahead of our time projections, but whatever the time is, it's okay. We have, right from the beginning, projected four to five weeks, but we have the capability to go far longer than that. We'll do it, whatever."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.