Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Footage Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

The Middle East remains on boil as the United States and Israel's war with Iran enters its third day.

The US said it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike. The Israeli military launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by the Iran-backed militant group. It also hit on Tehran on Monday.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a "declaration of war against Muslims".

Casualities were reported in Gulf states like UAE, Qatar and Kuwait as Iran hit targets with drones and missiles. Air spaces are closed across the region, upending global air travel.

Oil and gold prices have jumped while stock markets have tanked.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Iran War: