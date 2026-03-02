Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Footage Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

The Middle East remains on boil as the United States and Israel's war with Iran enters its third day.
The US said it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike. The Israeli military launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by the Iran-backed militant group. It also hit on Tehran on Monday.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a "declaration of war against Muslims".
Casualities were reported in Gulf states like UAE, Qatar and Kuwait as Iran hit targets with drones and missiles. Air spaces are closed across the region, upending global air travel.
Oil and gold prices have jumped while stock markets have tanked.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Foreign Minister Says Willing To Make Concessions, Trump's Sabotaged Process
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment and frustration over the collapse of nuclear talks with the US. He claims a deal was close, but US President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran ultimately derailed the negotiations.
"A deal was within reach. We left Geneva with understanding that we'd seal a deal next time we meet. Those who wanted to spoil diplomacy succeeded in their mission. But it was Mr. Trump, yet again, who ultimately ordered bombing of the negotiating table," Araghchi wrote.
Iran War Live Updates: Fire Breaks Out On Foreign Ship In Bahrain
A fire broke out on a foreign ship in Salman Industrial City, Bahrain as a result of falling debris from an intercepted missile. The fire resulted in the death of an Asian worker and serious injuries to two others. The fire has been brought under control and extinguished.
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Launches Barrage Of Strikes On Beirut
Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early on Monday. It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah has claimed a strike against Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas. No injuries or damage were reported.
Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and for 'repeated Israeli aggressions.'
Iran War Live Updates: US, Gulf Nations Condemn Iran's Attacks
The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran's indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq — including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure: US State Dept.
Iran War Live Updates: Analysis of Quantum Strategy
Quantum Strategy, an independent business valuation consulting firm, suggests the conflict in the Middle East will be more prolonged, leading to potential oil supply disruptions. They are adjusting their investments accordingly:
Long Brent Positions: Increasing their bets on Brent crude oil, anticipating higher prices.
Gold and Hard Assets: Adding 10% to their gold and other hard assets, seeking safe-haven investments.
Currency: Avoiding the US dollar as a safe-haven currency, instead focusing on the Australian dollar (AUD) and Singapore dollar (SGD).
Equities: Maintaining an underweight or short position in equities, except for long positions in China, India, and the rest of Asia.
In a statement, UNESCO wrote, "UNESCO is deeply alarmed by the impact of the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East on educational institutions, students, and education personnel."
"Initial reports indicate that an attack on a girls' primary school in Minab, southern Iran, has resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals, including numerous students. The killing of pupils in a place dedicated to learning constitutes a grave violation of the protection afforded to schools under international humanitarian law."
"Attacks against educational institutions endanger students and teachers and undermine the right to education. In accordance with its mandate and with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2601 (2021), UNESCO recalls the obligations of all parties to protect schools, students and education personnel," concluded the statement.
Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To UAE President
PM Narendra Modi spoke to President of the United Arab Emirates and condemned the attacks on the UAE.
"I spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. I strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and offered my heartfelt condolences for the human losses resulting from them. India stands in solidarity with the UAE during these difficult times. I thanked him for his care for the Indian community residing in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security, and stability," Modi wrote in a post on X.
Iran War Live Updates: Oil Prices Jump Amid Supply Worries
Oil prices surged the most in four years after escalating conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Brent crude jumped as much as 13% to trade above $82 a barrel — its highest level since January 2025 — while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $72. The sharp move followed an effective halt in tanker flows through the strait, as shipowners and traders imposed a self-directed pause amid widening hostilities.
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Takes War To Lebanon
The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by the Iran-backed militant group, opening a new front to the war.
A military statement said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel", Israeli forces had "begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon."
Hezbollah said on Monday it launched rockets and drones at Israel overnight in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran War Live Updates: US Pummels IRGC Headquarters
The United States military has confirmed the destruction of the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the IRGC had been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years.
In its announcement, CENTCOM described the action as cutting off "the head of the snake," adding that the US possesses the most powerful military on earth and that the IRGC now lacks a headquarters.