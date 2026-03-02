Get App
Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Footage Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

Iran War Live Updates: Israeli-US military operations entered day three as all sides reported causalities in the worst regional conflict in decades.

Read Time: 1 min
Follow all updates on Israel-Iran war here.
10 minutes ago

The Middle East remains on boil as the United States and Israel's war with Iran enters its third day. 

The US said it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike. The Israeli military launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by the Iran-backed militant group. It also hit on Tehran on Monday.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a "declaration of war against Muslims".

Casualities were reported in Gulf states like UAE, Qatar and Kuwait as Iran hit targets with drones and missiles. Air spaces are closed across the region, upending global air travel.

Oil and gold prices have jumped while stock markets have tanked.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Iran War:

Mar 02, 2026 08:41 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Signals Prolonged Iran Conflict

Trump concluded his address by calling on "Iranian patriots" to seize the moment and seek political change, while reiterating that US operations would continue until all objectives are achieved.

'Likely More To Come': Trump Signals Prolonged Iran Conflict As Causalties Mount

Mar 02, 2026 08:21 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

The United States has released video footage showing its strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters.

Watch Video Here

Mar 02, 2026 08:11 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US Would 'Avenge' Death Of Service Members, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said in a video posted to social media that the US would “avenge” the deaths of the service members and that “there will likely be more” killed before the conflict ends.

Mar 02, 2026 08:05 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Time To Rebalance Portfolio?

Quantum Strategy has raised exposure to oil, gold and Asian equities while cutting US dollar holdings, warning the US-Iran conflict could disrupt supplies and push Brent toward $90 a barrel.

Iran-US War: Time To Rebalance Portfolio? Energy, Gold And Equity - Here's Quantum's Strat

Mar 02, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Foreign Minister Says Willing To Make Concessions, Trump's Sabotaged Process

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment and frustration over the collapse of nuclear talks with the US. He claims a deal was close, but US President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran ultimately derailed the negotiations.

"A deal was within reach. We left Geneva with understanding that we'd seal a deal next time we meet. Those who wanted to spoil diplomacy succeeded in their mission. But it was Mr. Trump, yet again, who ultimately ordered bombing of the negotiating table," Araghchi wrote.

Mar 02, 2026 07:51 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Fire Breaks Out On Foreign Ship In Bahrain

A fire broke out on a foreign ship in Salman Industrial City, Bahrain as a result of falling debris from an intercepted missile. The fire resulted in the death of an Asian worker and serious injuries to two others. The fire has been brought under control and extinguished.

Mar 02, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Launches Barrage Of Strikes On Beirut

Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early on Monday. It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah has claimed a strike against Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas. No injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and for 'repeated Israeli aggressions.'

Mar 02, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US, Gulf Nations Condemn Iran's Attacks

The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran's indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq — including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure: US State Dept.

 

Mar 02, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Analysis of Quantum Strategy

Quantum Strategy, an independent business valuation consulting firm, suggests the conflict in the Middle East will be more prolonged, leading to potential oil supply disruptions. They are adjusting their investments accordingly:

  • Long Brent Positions: Increasing their bets on Brent crude oil, anticipating higher prices.
  • Gold and Hard Assets: Adding 10% to their gold and other hard assets, seeking safe-haven investments.
  • Currency: Avoiding the US dollar as a safe-haven currency, instead focusing on the Australian dollar (AUD) and Singapore dollar (SGD).
  • Equities: Maintaining an underweight or short position in equities, except for long positions in China, India, and the rest of Asia.

Mar 02, 2026 07:24 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: UNESCO Issues A Statement

In a statement, UNESCO wrote, "UNESCO is deeply alarmed by the impact of the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East on educational institutions, students, and education personnel."

"Initial reports indicate that an attack on a girls' primary school in Minab, southern Iran, has resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals, including numerous students. The killing of pupils in a place dedicated to learning constitutes a grave violation of the protection afforded to schools under international humanitarian law."

"Attacks against educational institutions endanger students and teachers and undermine the right to education. In accordance with its mandate and with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2601 (2021), UNESCO recalls the obligations of all parties to protect schools, students and education personnel," concluded the statement.

Mar 02, 2026 07:16 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Three American Service Members Killed, Five Injured

Three American service members were killed and five others seriously wounded during the US attacks on Iran, the military announced.

This was the first major American casualties in a major offensive that President Donald Trump said could likely lead to more losses in the coming weeks.
 

Mar 02, 2026 07:06 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To UAE President

PM Narendra Modi spoke to President of the United Arab Emirates and condemned the attacks on the UAE.

"I spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. I strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and offered my heartfelt condolences for the human losses resulting from them. India stands in solidarity with the UAE during these difficult times. I thanked him for his care for the Indian community residing in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security, and stability," Modi wrote in a post on X.

Mar 02, 2026 06:55 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Oil Prices Jump Amid Supply Worries

Oil prices surged the most in four years after escalating conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Brent crude jumped as much as 13% to trade above $82 a barrel — its highest level since January 2025 — while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $72. The sharp move followed an effective halt in tanker flows through the strait, as shipowners and traders imposed a self-directed pause amid widening hostilities.

Oil Prices Today: Brent Soars To $80 As US-Iran Conflict Spur Supply Worries From Gulf

Mar 02, 2026 06:54 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Modi Speaks To Netanyahu

PM Narendra Modi held a telephone call with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation.

"Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," he said.

Mar 02, 2026 06:53 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Takes War To Lebanon

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by the Iran-backed militant group, opening a new front to the war.

A military statement said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel", Israeli forces had "begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon."

Hezbollah said on Monday it launched rockets and drones at Israel overnight in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mar 02, 2026 06:52 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US Pummels IRGC Headquarters

The United States military has confirmed the destruction of the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the IRGC had been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years.

In its announcement, CENTCOM described the action as cutting off "the head of the snake," adding that the US possesses the most powerful military on earth and that the IRGC now lacks a headquarters.

