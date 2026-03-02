Omnitech Engineering IPO Allotment: How To Check Status on NSE, BSE And Registrar Website

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd. was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Friday, Feb. 27. The mainboard IPO was overall booked 1.14 times. The Omnitech Engineering IPO received bids for 2,16,31,632 shares against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer. Following the successful subscription, the Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on March 2.

The Rs 583-crore IPO was subscribed 2.86 times by the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail quota of the IPO was booked 0.33 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category 0.73 times. Investors can check the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the issue registrar.

The Omnitech Engineering IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares, amounting to Rs 418 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73 lakh shares, worth Rs 165 crore. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share. The IPO opened for subscription on Feb. 25.

How To Check Omnitech Engineering IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here .

. Select the issue type as “Equity”.

Choose "Omnitech Engineering Ltd." from the dropdown list for issue names.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.

Steps To Check Omnitech Engineering IPO Allotment Status On The NSE

Open the NSE IPO allotment page here

Select “Equity & SME IPO Bid Details”.

Choose "OMNI" from the list of company symbols.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click on “Submit” to check your allotment status.

Check Omnitech Engineering IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Go to the official website of MUFG Intime India and open the IPO allotment page here .

. From the dropdown list for IPO names, select "Omnitech Engineering Ltd."

Choose any of these options for verification: PAN, Application Number, Account No/IFSC or DP ID/Client ID.

Enter relevant details.

Click on “Submit” to check your allotment status.

ALSO READ: Indian Vaccine Maker Bharat Biotech Is Said To Mull $500 Million IPO

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Listing Date

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on March 5. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Wednesday, March 4.

Use Of Proceeds

The company has proposed to utilise IPO funds for debt repayment and the establishment of new projects. A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be used for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Omnitech Engineering IPO stood at zero at 8 a.m. on March 2. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing for the Omnitech Engineering IPO without any potential gain or loss compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 227 per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Omnitech Engineering

Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturer of high-precision engineered components and assemblies. It offers precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customised mechanical systems to clients across multiple industries.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.