Gold, Silver Price Today, March 2: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices in India are likely to see a fiery start to the week as investors would rush for safe-haven assets amid global uncertainties following the escalating the Middle East conflict, analysts told PTI.

The ongoing tension in the Middle East is expected to drive up domestic silver and gold prices, with volatility likely to persist on Monday's opening session. Global investors are recalibrating their risk exposure, seeking safe-haven assets like gold and silver amidst fears of prolonged instability in the region.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,62,490 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,82,140 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, Comex silver futures gained $10.34, or 12.55%, and gold increased $167 or 3.3%, during the past week.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,62,190 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,61,980. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,61,910.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,62,660, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,62,450 and Rs 1,62,320 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,81,630 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,81,140 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,82,450 and Rs 2,82,080 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,81,850 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,81,260.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,62,190

Delhi: Rs 1,61,910

Bengaluru: Rs 1,60,270

Chennai: Rs 1,62,660

Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,450

Kolkata: Rs 1,61,980

Gold and Silver Rates

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,81,630

Delhi: Rs 2,81,140

Bengaluru: Rs 2,81,850

Chennai: Rs 2,82,450

Hyderabad: Rs 2,82,080

Kolkata: Rs 2,81,260

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Prices Poised For Sharp Surge On Monday As US-Iran War Boosts Safe-Haven Appeal

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.