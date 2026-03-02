Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Down 200 Points; Nikkei, Hang Seng Drop; Oil Jumps

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of equity markets today!

India's stock markets are poised for a gap down open today as the full-blown conflict in the Middle East rattles equities worldwide and push investors toward safe haven gold and bonds.

The GIFT Nifty is down 200 points below 25,200 as of 7:50 a.m., indicating a gap down open for the Nifty 50. Rupee is also expected to be under pressure through the day.

Asian shares fell 1.2%, while equity-index futures for US benchmarks dropped 0.6%, recovering from earlier session lows.

Brent surged as much as 13% — before paring gains — as the conflict plunged the global crude market into turmoil, with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Gold rose 0.9% to trade around $5,325 an ounce, off the session highs.