Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Down 200 Points; Nikkei, Hang Seng Drop; Oil Jumps

Stock Market Live Updates: The GIFT Nifty is down 150 points at near 25,200. Oil and gold prices are up. Asian indices and US stock futures are down.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Down 200 Points; Nikkei, Hang Seng Drop; Oil Jumps
Catch all the action on NSE and BSE today.
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of equity markets today!

India's stock markets are poised for a gap down open today as the full-blown conflict in the Middle East rattles equities worldwide and push investors toward safe haven gold and bonds.

The GIFT Nifty is down 200 points below 25,200 as of 7:50 a.m., indicating a gap down open for the Nifty 50. Rupee is also expected to be under pressure through the day.

Asian shares fell 1.2%, while equity-index futures for US benchmarks dropped 0.6%, recovering from earlier session lows.

Brent surged as much as 13% — before paring gains — as the conflict plunged the global crude market into turmoil, with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Gold rose 0.9% to trade around $5,325 an ounce, off the session highs. 

Mar 02, 2026 08:47 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live: Risk Aversion Setting In

David Roche, strategist at Quantum Strategy,  told NDTV Profit that the risk premium for equities has increased amid the Middle East conflict. He said oil prices may spike before eventually settling at a more rational level.

According to him, structural damage in Iran could persist for 8 to 24 months. Roche added that the impact of these developments on market fundamentals has not yet been fully seen. He also expects oil prices to rise by 10–20% due to supply constraints.

Mar 02, 2026 08:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Time To Rebalance Portfolio? Here's Quantum's Strategy

At a time when geopolitical tensions have escalated thanks to the US-Iran conflict, investment research firm Quantum Strategy is adjusting its portfolio and has given a detailed note on how the firm is recalibrating its portfolio in the wake of recent global events.

In its latest note, Quantum Strategy has forecasted substantial disruptions to global supplies and a prolonged war. As such, the firm is reinstating its position on Brent Crude while increasing its allocation to gold and other hard assets by 10%. Quantum is particularly avoiding the US dollar as a safe haven, instead opting for the Australian and Singaporean dollars.

img
read-more
Iran-US War: Time To Rebalance Portfolio? Energy, Gold And Equity - Quantum's Strategy

Mar 02, 2026 08:34 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Nifty Today Live Updates: 24,900 Level To Watch

According to market expert Kush Bohra, the Nifty 50's immediate support lies at 24,900 and positional support at 24,600. 

Mar 02, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

GIFT Nifty Live Updates: Check Support Levels

Gift Nifty is indicating a negative start, with Nifty likely to open near 25,100, down close to 100 points. The index continues to trade within a downward-sloping channel, reflecting persistent selling pressure in recent sessions. 

The 25,100 level is now a critical lower boundary. A sustained move below this zone could trigger a technical sell-off toward the 24,700 levels. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,350–25,400, while immediate support lies in the 25,100–24,950 band.

Read the full trade setup for today:

img
read-more
Trade Setup For March 2: Nifty's Key Support Level Slips To 24,700 Level

Mar 02, 2026 08:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Oil Prices Today Live: Brent, WTI Crude Jumps Most In Many Years

Oil prices surged the most in four years after escalating conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Brent crude jumped as much as 13% to trade above $82 a barrel — its highest level since January 2025 — while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $72. The sharp move followed an effective halt in tanker flows through the strait, as shipowners and traders imposed a self-directed pause amid widening hostilities.

img
read-more
Oil Prices Today: Brent Soars To $80 As US-Iran Conflict Spur Supply Worries From Gulf

Mar 02, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi Down

Asian shares tumbled on Monday, with Hong Kong and Japanese benchmarks dropping the most amid the conflict in the Middle East, prompting investors to trim risk exposure and seek haven assets.

  • Nikkei down 1.4%
  • Hang Seng down 1.9%
  • Kospi down 1%
  • ASX 200 down 0.5%
  • CSI 300 down 0.3%

Mar 02, 2026 07:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Down 150 Points

The GIFT Nifty, the futures contract based on the Nifty 50, tanked 170 points to 25,200 as of 7:30 a.m., indicating a gap down open for the benchmark index.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Footage Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

Iran War Live Updates: US Releases Video Footage Of Its Strikes On Iran | Watch

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search