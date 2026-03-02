Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Down 200 Points; Nikkei, Hang Seng Drop; Oil Jumps

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of equity markets today!
India's stock markets are poised for a gap down open today as the full-blown conflict in the Middle East rattles equities worldwide and push investors toward safe haven gold and bonds.
The GIFT Nifty is down 200 points below 25,200 as of 7:50 a.m., indicating a gap down open for the Nifty 50. Rupee is also expected to be under pressure through the day.
Asian shares fell 1.2%, while equity-index futures for US benchmarks dropped 0.6%, recovering from earlier session lows.
Brent surged as much as 13% — before paring gains — as the conflict plunged the global crude market into turmoil, with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Gold rose 0.9% to trade around $5,325 an ounce, off the session highs.
David Roche, strategist at Quantum Strategy, told NDTV Profit that the risk premium for equities has increased amid the Middle East conflict. He said oil prices may spike before eventually settling at a more rational level.
According to him, structural damage in Iran could persist for 8 to 24 months. Roche added that the impact of these developments on market fundamentals has not yet been fully seen. He also expects oil prices to rise by 10–20% due to supply constraints.
Stock Market Today Live: Time To Rebalance Portfolio? Here's Quantum's Strategy
At a time when geopolitical tensions have escalated thanks to the US-Iran conflict, investment research firm Quantum Strategy is adjusting its portfolio and has given a detailed note on how the firm is recalibrating its portfolio in the wake of recent global events.
In its latest note, Quantum Strategy has forecasted substantial disruptions to global supplies and a prolonged war. As such, the firm is reinstating its position on Brent Crude while increasing its allocation to gold and other hard assets by 10%. Quantum is particularly avoiding the US dollar as a safe haven, instead opting for the Australian and Singaporean dollars.
Gift Nifty is indicating a negative start, with Nifty likely to open near 25,100, down close to 100 points. The index continues to trade within a downward-sloping channel, reflecting persistent selling pressure in recent sessions.
The 25,100 level is now a critical lower boundary. A sustained move below this zone could trigger a technical sell-off toward the 24,700 levels. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,350–25,400, while immediate support lies in the 25,100–24,950 band.
Oil Prices Today Live: Brent, WTI Crude Jumps Most In Many Years
Oil prices surged the most in four years after escalating conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Brent crude jumped as much as 13% to trade above $82 a barrel — its highest level since January 2025 — while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $72. The sharp move followed an effective halt in tanker flows through the strait, as shipowners and traders imposed a self-directed pause amid widening hostilities.