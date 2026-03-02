UAE Shuts Tehran Embassy, Summons Envoy Amid Iranian Missile Attacks

United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it has closed its embassy in Tehran amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. The Gulf country has withdrawn its ambassador as well as its diplomatic staff after Iranian missiles and drones targeting Gulf states. In a statement released by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the attacks launched by Iran were called "reckless" and a "serious and blatant violation of national sovereignty."

The UAE fully reopened its embassy and sent a new ambassador to Tehran in 2022 during a thaw in relations between the Emirates and the Islamic republic. Saudi Arabia later followed suit. "These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation," the UAE foreign ministry said in its statement.

The UAE has condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the Sultanate of Oman, considering these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is unacceptable and condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.

''It comes in light of continued hostile and provocative conduct that undermines de-escalation efforts and pushes the region toward a highly dangerous trajectory, threatening regional and international peace and stability, as well as energy security and the stability of the global economy,'' it said in its statement.

