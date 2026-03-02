Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Oil India, ONGC, Coforge And More | February 3, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the energy, auto ancillary, and heavy electrical equipment sectors.

Top picks include state-run energy explorers Oil India and ONGC, alongside auto component maker Lumax Auto Tech and manufacturer TD Power Systems, as well as a short-selling strategy for mid-cap IT firm Coforge.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Oil India

Oil India emerged as a strong consensus top pick, with three leading analysts recommending a buy on the stock.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, advised buying at the current market price of Rs 483.9 for a target of Rs 508, with a stop loss at Rs 470.

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommended entering at Rs 484 for a target of Rs 515, also maintaining a stop loss at Rs 470.

Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, placed a buy rating with a target of Rs 505 and a stop loss at Rs 470.

ONGC

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also sees upside in the broader upstream energy space, identifying a buying opportunity in ONGC. He recommended buying the stock at Rs 280 for a target of Rs 290, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 275.

Coforge

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal identified a selling opportunity in the IT sector. He recommended a short position on Coforge for a target of Rs 1,130, advising traders to place a strict stop loss at Rs 1,220.

Lumax Auto Technologies

Kush Bohra, Founder of Kushbohra.com, placed a buy rating on auto ancillary player Lumax Auto Tech. He recommended a long position for targets of Rs 1,840 and Rs 1,925, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,675.

TD Power Systems

Bohra also identified value in the electrical equipment manufacturing space, recommending a buy on TD Power Systems. He set target prices of Rs 950 and Rs 995, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 860.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

