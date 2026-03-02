Lebanon Govt Bans Hezbollah's Military Activities As Israel Retaliates After Attacks

The government in Lebanon has banned all military and security activities of Hezbollah after Israel's airstrikes on southern Beirut in response to the Iran-backed militant group's rocket and drone attacks.

Hezbollah had launched rockets and drones into Israeli territory, without a state consultation, directly undercutting the government's declared policy of avoiding any regional escalation. More than 30 people were killed and as many as 149 wounded following the retaliatory attacks by Israel, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state-run National News Agency.

Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that Hezbollah's military and security activities were banned. "We announce a ban on Hezbollah's military activities and restrict its role to the political sphere," Nawaf has been quoted as saying by various media outlets. "We declare our rejection of any military or security operations launched from the Lebanese territory outside the framework of the legitimate institutions."

Nawaf called all Hezbollah activities "illegal" and called upon the security forces to "prevent any attacks originating from the Lebanese territory". He said that Lebanon declares its commitment to the cessation of hostilities and resumption of negotiations.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has said that the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. The group, with strong Iran ties, has said that the attack was in "defence of Lebanon and its people" and "in response to repeated Israeli agressions"

Hezbollah has had a conflict with Israel for a year before a ceasefire was reached around 15 months ago. This action by the militia group threatens to end the ceasefire and flare the conflict up again. Hezbollah is one of the most powerful armed groups in the region and is loyal to Iran.

Attacks between Israel and Hezbollah, however, are not new. Since the armed group was founded in 1980, they have fought a deadly war in 2006, and again in 2023-24, in support of the Palestinians. In the last war between the two, Israel killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, while more than 1.2 million people were left displaced.

