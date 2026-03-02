Middle East Flight Disruptions: Etihad Schedules 15 Relief Flights From Abu Dhabi; Four To Indian Cities

Etihad Airways has scheduled 15 special flights from Abu Dhabi to assist stranded passengers due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with four of those services earmarked for Indian cities.

The additional flights will help clearing the backlog of passengers affected by recent operational constraints and regional airspace challenges. Abu Dhabi, a major transit hub connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia, has seen a surge in stranded travellers seeking onward connections.

According to a notice at the Abu Dhabi airport, out of the 15 flights announced, four will operate to India, one of Etihad's largest and most strategically important markets. The airline has scheduled services to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, providing relief to hundreds of passengers awaiting return or onward travel.

Etihad has scheduled flights to Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Moscow, Karachi, Islamabad, Muscat, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.

This comes as many airlines have suspended all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar. While Air India and IndiGo have extended the suspension of all flights until 11:59 p.m. IST on March 2, Qatar Airways will resume flights once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the airspace has been safely reopened.

Emirates has also temporarily halted all operations to and from Dubai until 4:30 p.m. IST on Monday, March 2. Etihad flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 3:30 p.m. IST on the same day.

Airlines Offer Refund, Re-Booking

Top airlines such as Emirates have shared options for passengers booked to travel on or before March 5. Passengers scheduled to fly with Emirates may book another flight to their destination within 20 days of the original travel date or can seek a refund.

Similarly, Air India, IndiGo and other Indian airlines have also shared details of alternative arrangements for their affected passengers.

