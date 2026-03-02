Middle East Flight Disruptions: EaseMyTrip Announces Support, Plans Charter Flights For Stranded Indians

Amid continued disruption to air travel across the Middle East for the third consecutive day, Indian travel company EaseMyTrip has announced support measures for Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries due to widespread flight cancellations and airspace closures linked to the war in Iran.

In a post on X, EasyMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti said the company is planning charter flight operations to help stranded passengers return to India.

He stated, “We are sharing an important travel update for Indians in the Gulf. Verified updates and travel support are available through the Travel Assistance for Indians in UAE WhatsApp channel.”

He further said, “We are currently planning charter flights from Oman to India to help passengers travel safely and smoothly,” and added that those needing assistance should join the Whatsapp channel and circulate the message widely.

The post also shared a WhatsApp channel link meant for verified updates and travel assistance for Indians in the UAE, with an appeal to passengers to use the platform for support during the ongoing disruption.

EaseMyTrip issues advisory for Indians in the UAE

Separately, EaseMyTrip issued another statement through its official X handle addressing Indian nationals currently in the United Arab Emirates who are facing travel disruptions.

In its post, the company said, “To all Indians currently in the UAE facing travel disruption, we understand your concern. Being away from home during uncertainty is difficult.”

The company asked those seeking to return to India to fill out a google form provided in the post. It said, “If you need assistance and are looking to fly back home, please fill the form. Our team will review and respond as quickly as possible.” EaseMyTrip also urged users to share the link with others who may be affected, stating, “We stand with every Indian traveler who needs support.”

The support announcement comes as air travel across large parts of the world remains severely affected for the third day in a row. Escalating tensions linked to the war in Iran have forced airlines to suspend or reroute flights across the Middle East.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded worldwide as airlines avoided regional airspace and major airports halted operations.

Several Indian and international carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, and Qatar Airways, extended the suspension of flights on Monday due to the ongoing conflict. Operations continued to be impacted as multiple countries in the region announced partial or complete airspace closures.

