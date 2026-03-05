F1 2026 Schedule: Full 24-Race Calendar With Dates, Timings And How To Watch In India And US

2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Race Calendar 2026: After a thrilling end to the 2025 season, the all-new season of Formula 1 is here. It all begins at Albert Park with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8.

Much like the past few seasons, the F1 2026 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina from Dec. 4-6. Yet again, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are taking place in April, as the holy month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, is observed between February and March 2026.

Preseason Testing

In 2026, Formula 1 held six days of pre-season testing in Bahrain as well as a four-day private test in Barcelona in January behind closed doors.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari ended the test with the single fastest lap time - 0.811 seconds faster than the next best time set by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

The pre-season testing marks the first time that the manufacturers get the opportunity to test their new designs and configurations in race conditions over a long run.

The Barcelona schedule, from Jan. 26-30, was not organised by F1 or the governing body - the FIA. It was followed by pre-season testing in Bahrain from Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-20.

F1 2026 Calendar

Here's taking a look at the complete 2026 F1 calendar:

March 6-8: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) March 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) - sprint weekend March 27-29: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) April 10-12: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) April 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) May 1-3: Miami Grand Prix - sprint weekend May 22-24: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) - sprint weekend June 5-7: Monaco Grand Prix June 12-14: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 26-28: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) July 3-5: British Grand Prix (Silverstone) - sprint weekend July 17-19: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 24-26: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) Aug. 21-23: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) - sprint weekend Sept. 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza) Sept. June 12-14: Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) Sept. 24-26: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) Oct. 9-11: Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) - sprint weekend Oct. 23-25: United States Grand Prix (Texas) Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: Mexico City Grand Prix Nov. 6-8: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Nov. 19-21: Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 27-29: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) Dec. 4-6: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

Notably, there is a new track on the calendar in Madrid this September, allowing drivers to race around the streets of the Spanish capital. This came after Imola was dropped from the schedule.

There are new technical rules that mean fans will get to witness new cars and a likely shaken-up pecking order across the 2026 season.

How To Watch F1 2026 In India?

In India, viewers will be able to catch the Formula 1 action on two platforms. The F1 TV Pro subscription offers a range of features like multi-cam viewing, driver audio channels, and others.

The qualifying, sprints, and races will be streamed live on the FanCode platform.

How To Watch F1 2026 In US?

Apple and Formula 1 have entered a partnership that makes Apple TV the exclusive home of F1 in the United States until the 2032 season. Apple TV will feature a dedicated F1 section that will house all live streams, including practice sessions, qualifying, sprint races, and Sunday's main race, along with driver onboard cameras and other special features.

