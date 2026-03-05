Modi Calls For Diplomatic Efforts To End Wars In Middle East, Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's position calling for diplomatic efforts to bring peace and end conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. "We are unanimous that a military conflict alone will not resolve any issue: whether it is Ukraine or West Asia. We will continue to support every effort for peace and a speedy end to the conflict," PM Modi said during a joint press briefing with Finland President Alexander Stubb in Delhi.

The PM called India and Europe two of the world's major diplomatic powers that are entering a "golden era of their relationship". Finland is a part of the European Union which secured a landmark trade deal with India in January.

"Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia... Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity." Modi said.

India and Finland signed agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, 6G and migration and mobility.

Modi highlighted Finnish company Nokia's role in mobile phone and telecom network in the country, involvement of Finnish architects in the railway bridge over the Chenab River and the world's largest bamboo-to-bioethanol refinery in Numaligarh.

"Inspired by such important examples, during President Stubb's visit, we are transforming India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. This partnership will accelerate and energise our cooperation in many high-tech areas, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing. Additionally, the partnership will deepen in key sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, and critical minerals," he said.

