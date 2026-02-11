Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Formula 1: From Weekend To Season Pass, FanCode Unveils Subscription Options For F1 Races In 2026

Subscribers will be able to enjoy 24 races along with practice, qualifying, sprint sessions and full race replays.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Formula 1: From Weekend To Season Pass, FanCode Unveils Subscription Options For F1 Races In 2026
Photo by Clément Delacre on Unsplash

FanCode unveiled the subscription options for the 2026 season of the Formula-1 in India. The streaming platform put out the update for Indian motorsports fans through its social media handles on Wednesday. 

"FanCode's official F-1 subscription options for the 2026 season are now live! You can watch every race of the season, including pre-season testing, with our Race Weekend Pass or Season Pass" the update said. 

The Formula 1 season pass is available for Rs 799. It includes the live stream of all the 24 races, including the Practice, Qualifying, Sprint and Main Race. There will be full race replays available.  The viewers can also enjoy F2 and F3 races and F1 Academy too. All this will be streamed in 1080p at 50 fps on up to two devices. 

Additionally, the F-1 fans can also enjoy the races on the F1 TV app and website too. 

"F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium subscriptions will continue to be available directly on F1 TV app and website for now. Availability on FanCode will go live later this season" the update said further. 

The first official 2026 pre-season test run got underway earlier on Wednesday in Bahrain. The season gets underway on March 8 in Melbourne. 

McLaren won the 2025 season's constructors title, while Lando Norris won the driver's championship.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Happy Hug Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Quotes For Your Special One

Happy Hug Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Quotes For Your Special One

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search