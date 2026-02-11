IPO GMP Today: Fractal Analytics vs Aye Finance; Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest Muted Listing

The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance is closing today. The IPOs are currently in focus among grey market traders.

The Fractal Analytics IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,833.9 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,023.5 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares, worth Rs 1,810.40 crore, whereas the Aye Finance IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,010 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 5.50 crore shares, worth Rs 710 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.33 crore shares, amounting to Rs 300 crore.

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Fractal Analytics IPO stood at Rs 7 per share on Feb. 11. It indicates a listing price of Rs 907 apiece at a premium of 0.78% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

Fractal Analytics IPO Key Details

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 857 to Rs 900 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 16 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,400.

The subscription window for the IPO opened on Feb. 9 and is set to close on Feb. 11.

The IPO has been subscribed 0.2 times at the end of Day 2.

The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Feb. 12. Shares of Fractal Analytics are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Fractal Analytics is an analytics and artificial intelligence company that serves industries such as consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail, healthcare, and life sciences.

Aye Finance IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Aye Finance IPO was NIL on Feb. 11, indicating a flat listing for the offer.

Aye Finance IPO Key Details

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 122 to Rs 129 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot comprising 116 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,964.

The IPO opened for subscription on Feb. 9 and will close on Feb. 11.

The IPO has been subscribed 0.16 times at the end of Day 2

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Feb. 12. Shares of Aye Finance will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Aye Finance is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that offers secured and unsecured small business loans for working capital.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

