MMRDA Ignored Warning On Mumbai Metro Slab A Week Before It Fell

A concrete slab broke free from a pillar linked to the Mumbai Metro Line 4 in Mulund and fell on the bystanders below injuring four and taking the life of one, roughly a week after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority publicly flagged a post from a concerned netizen on social media platform 'X' stating that it was a "misguided or a deliberate attempt to spread panic." and claiming that a similar structure was "safe" and there was "no cause for concern.

The structure seen in this post is a beam over Portal Pier P189 on LBS Marg, Mulund (West), where a precast beam segment connects with a cast-in-situ portion over the pier. A construction joint at this location is a normal and approved engineering practice. During concreting,… https://t.co/km1uVL064H pic.twitter.com/QDYTqufnRI — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 8, 2026

In the post, the user warned against the cracks in Portal Pier P189 and urged netizens to report it to the authorities.

"Don't wait for a tragedy to cry. Report it. Repost it. Make it reach the authorities," the post said. The MMRDA stated the post was spreading "misinformation" and would flag it to 'X' for the same. The organisation further stated that it follows a robust approval process for Metro construction, involving nearly 1,200 approvals.

This was not the only such post from netizens with a Reddit user flagging the same issue with a post on the Mumbai city subreddit drawing attention to the faulty structure.

"Spotted this while travelling from Thane to Bhandup. I could not see the pillar number nor did I know any landmark but thankfully, I had enabled Geotagging photos. I have sent a complaint to MMRDA. Are there any other authorities that I should reach out to? Better be safe than sorry," they said.

The user also stated that they had sent complaints to the MMRDA over the issue. The MMRDA had said that the pillar was devoid of structural cracks but remnants of foam material, which were removed.

"During concreting, foam sheets were temporarily used to seal shutter gaps and prevent leakage of cement slurry. What appeared in the photographs were remnants of this foam material, not structural cracks. These remnants were identified, removed, and surface-finished by grinding during the night of Feb. 7 2026 (Saturday)," the post had said.

The Reddit user also made a follow-up post acknowledging the same.

The same netizen made a post after the accident took place identifying the collapsed pillar as Portal Pier P196 and stating that it occurred seven piers away from the one they had flagged.

"This occurred just 7 piers away from the one that I pointed out p189. This highlights the quality of construction which is claimed to pass 1,200 approvals by MMRDA," the poster said.

Commenters also weighed in, noting the inherent tragedy in such accidents.

"Imagine waking up at 4 AM in the morning, working day in and out as you survive on adulterated food and water, breathe in toxic air, all so that you can continue paying taxes, and then one day you're minding your own business and suddenly a concrete block weighing tons crushes you," a user commented under the post.

"Not even insects live such an undignified life," they added.

