Government Sanctions Rs 5,983 Crore For Delhi–Ambala Rail Expansion

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday sanctioned the addition of third and fourth railway lines along the Delhi–Ambala route worth Rs 5,983 crore.

It is one of three major rail infrastructure schemes which the government has approved. The projects are collectively worth about Rs 18,509 crore.

The approved projects cover the addition of third and fourth railway lines on the Kasara–Manmad, Delhi–Ambala and Bellary–Hosapete routes.

The 194-km Delhi–Ambala expansion is strategically critical and has an estimated outlay of Rs 5,983 crore. It will be important for handling passenger volumes as well as defence movements.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the project holds strategic value, enabling smoother troop deployment from Delhi to Jammu through Sonepat, Panipat and Kurukshetra, while also enhancing passenger experience on services running from Delhi to Chandigarh and further to Jammu.

The Delhi–Ambala project will take four years for completion.

The project's infrastructure package includes one important bridge, 28 major bridges and 178 minor ones, along with two road overbridges and 79 underbridges. In total, 415 km of track will be laid.

The upgrade will pave the way for additional passenger and freight services, strengthen connectivity to power plants and logistics hubs, and improve access to destinations such as Vaishno Devi. The scheme is expected to add 24.6 million tonnes of annual freight capacity, cut carbon emissions by 43 crore kg each year, and generate an estimated 132 lakh human-days of employment.

Commenting on the three projects, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “With an estimated investment of Rs 18,509 crore, the projects are slated for completion by 2030–31 and are expected to generate nearly 265 lakh human-days of direct employment during construction.”

“The enhanced capacity will significantly improve rail connectivity to key tourist destinations, including Bhavli Dam, Ghatandevi Temple, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Hampi, Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and Vijaya Vittala Temple,” he added.

The proposed addition of extra rail lines is expected to strengthen links to around 3,902 villages, collectively home to nearly 97 lakh people.

