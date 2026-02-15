India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Online?

Reigning T20 World Cup champions India are all set to clash with Pakistan on Sunday, Feb. 15, at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is unbeaten so far in the tournament, defeating Namibia and the USA with ease.

The fixture proceeded after a lot of controversy, with Pakistan's government reversing its decision not to play against India. Now, Colombo is set to be the venue for another high-stakes clash between the two South Asian giants.

For India, this will be a chance to cement their place in the Super Eight.

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are the bowlers to watch out for. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have displayed their heroics with the bat in the previous games. Kishan became the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup, surpassing MS Dhoni's 45 off 33 against South Africa in the inaugural edition of the event.

Whereas, Pakistan are not an easy opponent. They have also won two consecutive games. Moreover, their spinner, Usman Tariq, has the potential to wreak havoc on the other side, as seen in the game against the USA.

The ongoing edition of the tournament has already seen quite a few thrilling moments, with Zimbabwe beating Australia and the game between Afghanistan and South Africa going into the two Super Overs. Now, the India vs Pakistan fixture promises another nail-biting match.

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

The India vs Pakistan Group A encounter will be played on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Details

The India versus Pakistan match will be aired live in India on the Star Sports Network channels.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details

Fans can livestream the IND vs Pak fixture on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

