India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Under Rain Threat In Colombo

As India and Pakistan are getting ready to square-off for against eachother for their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, Feb. 15, the match in Colombo could be at risk from rain.

According to Accuweather, the evening of Feb. 15 will be cloudy. There will 100% cloud cover with the probability of precipitation at 13%. The temperature will be 26°C.

Weather.com has predicted scattered thunderstorms during the day time while the evenings to be mostly cloudy. AQI.in weather report expects constant heavy rain throughout the day with a high of 25 °C with humidity at 85%.

There is no reserve day for this game. In case the match has to be abandoned, the two teams will share a point each. This will be the ninth time that India and Pakistan will be squaring-off in a T20 World Cup game. India has beaten Pakistan eight times whereas Pakistan just have a solitary win.

The match wasn't expected to happen initially as Pakistan had refused to play the game. After a lot of back channel talks, Pakistan got convinced to play the game much to the relief of the rest of the cricket world.

The two teams will be high on confidence after winning their first two games of the tournament. While India beat USA and Namibia in their first two fixtures, Pakistan have notched victories over Netherlands and USA.

The outcome of this match will decide how the Group A shapes up and where the against which teams they will play against in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

But it looks like despite all the efforts to make the game happen, there will be some interruptions as weather is likely to play its part during the course of the match. There are chances of rain during the game.

