T20 World Cup 2026 Injury Tracker: List Of Players Ruled Out And Their Replacements

Less than a week into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and we've unfortunately had multiple injuries and cases of players being ruled out of the tournament already. The biannual competition, co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka, has seen key players from their respective T20I sides going home early due to injuries.

List Of Players Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 And Thier Replacements

Prominent cricketers like Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins had been ruled out in the build-up due to their injuries.

Now, Ireland have lost their designated skipper, Paul Stirling, to an injury for the entire tournament on Friday, Feb. 13. Stirling, who sustained knee ligament damage while fielding during their match against Australia, has been replaced by Sam Topping. In a similar turn of fate, Zimbabwe's veteran middle-order batter Brendan Taylor had to be ruled out as well after enduring a thigh issue versus Oman. He has since been replaced by the selectors with Ben Curran.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka were dealt a major blow in their opening game of the tournament versus Ireland after wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga faced a hamstring problem. He was later declared unfit for the remainder of the tournament, replaced by Dushan Hemantha. New Zealand will not have the services of their experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell after he suffered a calf injury. The selectors have since brought in Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve, who will join the squad if needed.

T20 World Cup 2026: List Of Injured Players

Elsewhere, the Australian camp faced yet another injury setback after their captain, Mitchell Marsh, went down with a blow to his groin during training. Marsh, who missed out on the matches against Ireland and Zimbabwe, is now under rehab.

For India, opener Abhishek Sharma had to be hospitalised in Delhi due to stomach infection. Abhishek, who missed the match against Namibia on Feb. 12, has since rejoined the squad but is still uncertain for the following game against Pakistan. Playing their first T20 World Cup ever, Italy also faced a setback after their skipper Wayne Madsen dislocated his shoulder against Scotland. He also missed the match against Nepal.

Full List Of Players Ruled Out And Injured For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Name Team Injury/Health Issue Status Replacement Abhishek Sharma India Stomach Infection Under Rehab - Mitchell Marsh Australia Groin Injury Under Rehab - Wayne Madsen Italy Shoulder Dislocated Under Rehab - Brendon Taylor Zimbabwe Thigh Issue Ruled Out Ben Curran Paul Stirling Ireland Knee Issue Ruled Out Sam Topping Michael Bracewell Zimbabwe Calf Injury Ruled Out Cole McConchie Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Hamstring Injury Ruled Out Dushan Hemantha

