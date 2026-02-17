Tata Electronics Announces Semiconductor Hiring Drive In Assam On Feb 21-22 At AEC Guwahati

Tata Electronics is set to bring major semiconductor career opportunities to Assam, with a dedicated walk-in recruitment drive scheduled at Assam Engineering College, Guwahati, on Feb. 21 and 22, 2026. The company is hiring for its upcoming state-of-the-art Semiconductor and Assembly Test Facility at Jagiroad, a flagship project that anchors Assam in India's emerging chip-manufacturing ecosystem.

Candidates must submit their applications by Feb. 19, 2026, and are expected to have a minimum of three years of relevant industry experience, signaling that this drive primarily targets early- to mid-career professionals rather than fresh graduates.

Application dates and Education qualifications

Obtain a degree in an appropriate Engineering/Technical field. Applicants should possess at least three years of pertinent industry experience. Preference will be given to those with experience in Semiconductor, SMT, Manufacturing, or Electronics Production.

Complete the application form via the QR code included in the official announcement. Ensure your application is submitted no later than Feb. 19. Candidates selected for consideration will be notified for the walk-in interview. Participate in the walk-in event on Feb. 21-22, bringing the necessary documents.

Available vacancies in Tata Technology, assam

The roles advertised span a wide spectrum of high-skill technical and engineering positions crucial for semiconductor manufacturing and testing. Openings include SMT Process Engineering Manager, SMT Process/Equipment Engineer and Technician, SMT Assembly Equipment Manager, and Test Product/Process/Development/Hardware Engineer, all of which focus on advanced electronics production and surface-mount technology.

The company is also looking for Test Equipment Managers, PCBA/Debug Technicians, Manufacturing System Engineers, Industrial Engineers (layout/capacity/NTM/capital), and specialists in PPC (Production Planning Control). Quality-focused roles such as QMS Engineer/Lead, Quality Lead/Engineer/Technician, Supplier Quality Engineer (MBOM, EBOM), SPC Engineer/Technician, and Failure Analysis and Reliability Engineer/Technician highlight how process control, standards compliance, and reliability engineering have become core skills in the semiconductor sector.

For engineering and technology students, particularly in Assam and the Northeast, this hiring drive illustrates the career pathways that semiconductor ecosystems create, linking classroom learning in electronics, mechanical, industrial, and manufacturing engineering to real-world roles in a cutting-edge facility. The poster advises candidates to report to the venue before 9 a.m. with their CVs, as interviews will begin at 10 a.m. on both days, and clarifies that only shortlisted applicants will move ahead in the process.

