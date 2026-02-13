T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Next Match? Check IND vs PAK Date, Time, Venue, Squads And How To Watch

IND vs PAK: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are gearing up for their next face-off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash. The match is scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, Feb. 15, where both teams will be hoping to continue their winning run.

The marquee clash will add a chapter in the long history of India-Pakistan rivalry, while also potentially deciding which team tops Group A. Defending champions India are heading into the match after defeating associate sides the USA and Namibia in their last two games.

Suryakumar Yadav's men dominated the Namibians in their 93-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, Feb. 12. The massive win helped the Men in Blue consolidate their top spot on the points table.

For Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, the comprehensive win over the USA in Colombo also took them to 4 points after having previously avoided a scare against the Netherlands. However, they start as second favourites against an Indian side that had defeated them in all three encounters of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

The India vs Pakistan Group A fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, Feb. 15. The match will start at 7 p.m. IST.

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch On TV and Online?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also track live updates of the match via digital streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

