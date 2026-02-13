India Vs Pakistan: A Look Back At All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead Of Colombo Showdown

The India-Pakistan encounter - cricket's biggest international rivalry - is only two days away. Both the sides will meet for the ninth time in the men's T20 World Cup when they face off in Colombo this Sunday. India holds a dominant record in these contests, having won seven of their eight T20 World Cup meetings, with Pakistan registering just one victory, but an emphatic 10-wicket win in 2021.

These matches have often gone down to the wire, featuring dramatic finishes, swings in momentum, and iconic individual performances. Here's a recap of all eight India-Pakistan T20 World Cup games so far:

1. 2007 - Group Stage, Durban

The rivalry's first T20 World Cup chapter ended in a tie, leading to a historic bowl-out, where India hit the stumps three times while Pakistan missed all their attempts. India won the bowl-out 3-0.

2. 2007 - Final, Johannesburg

India, powered by Gautam Gambhir's 75, set 157. Pakistan fought back through Misbah-ul-Haq, but Joginder Sharma's tense final over sealed the trophy for India by 5 runs.

3. 2012 - Group Stage, Colombo

Pakistan were bowled out for 128, with Lakshmipathy Balaji leading India's attack. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 78 guided India to an 8-wicket win.

4. 2014 - Group Stage, Mirpur

Pakistan posted 130/7 before India, led by Kohli and Raina, completed a steady chase to win by 7 wickets.

5. 2016 - Group Stage, Kolkata

Rain reduced the match to 18 overs per side. Pakistan managed 118/5, but Virat Kohli's unbeaten 55 ensured another comfortable Indian win, this time by 6 wickets.

6. 2021 - Group Stage, Dubai

Pakistan finally broke the streak. Shaheen Afridi ripped through India's top order, and Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan chased 152 with ease, winning by a massive 10 wickets - Pakistan's only T20 World Cup win over India.

7. 2022 - Group Stage, Melbourne

One of the greatest T20 finishes ever. India were struggling at 31/4 before Virat Kohli produced a legendary innings, including his iconic straight six off Haris Rauf. India clinched victory off the final ball by 4 wickets.

8. 2024 - Group Stage, New York

On a tricky surface, India were bowled out for 119. Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance (3 wickets) helped restrict Pakistan to 113/7, giving India a 6-run win.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Next Match? Check IND vs PAK Date, Time, Venue, Squads And How To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.