Trump Says Board of Peace Members Pledged More Than $5 Billion

President Donald Trump said founding member countries of his Board of Peace have pledged more than $5 billion toward humanitarian efforts and reconstruction in Gaza.

Board members are due to meet Feb. 19 in Washington to confirm pledges and commit “thousands of personnel” to a stabilization force to help maintain security in Gaza, Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

“Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization,” Trump said in the post, referring to the Palestinian group that the US has designated a terrorist organization.

Trump's administration was asking countries to contribute at least $1 billion for a permanent seat on the board, according to a draft charter seen by Bloomberg.

Trump officially announced the board in January alongside political allies such as Argentine President Javier Milei and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Representatives from Bahrain, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan also attended.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she's likely to join the Washington meeting as an observer.

Israeli forces went into Hamas-ruled Gaza after the group's militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The peace board was a core element of Trump's 20-point plan that helped broker a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

