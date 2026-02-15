Get App
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: Clouds Loom Over Colombo As Unbeaten Rivals Face Off Amid Rain Threat

India and Pakistan square off in a high-stakes Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

A vendor sells national flags of India and Pakistan before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between near R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
12 minutes ago

Welcome to our live coverage of what has been billed as the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage, as neighbours and arch-rivals India and Pakistan prepare to script the latest chapter of cricket's most iconic rivalry.

Two unbeaten sides. One high-voltage contest. With a spot in the Super 8 on the line, along with bragging rights for millions of fans across both nations, this is more than a marquee fixture. It is a test of temperament under pressure.

Stay with us for live updates, tactical breakdowns, key numbers and all the decisive moments as they unfold on the field in Colombo. 

Feb 15, 2026 17:39 (IST)
IND vs PAK LIVE: No Pre-Match Handshakes Between Teams, Say Sources

India and Pakistan will not engage in the customary pre-match handshakes during their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, sources speaking to the PTI have indicated.

According to PTI, the decision has been communicated internally, although there has been no official confirmation from either board so far ahead of the game.

During the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Feb 15, 2026 17:25 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Sun Shines On Lanka Tourism And Economy As Fans Descend Upon Colombo

For many, the India vs Pakistan match, which they don't have any direct connection with, is a money spinner. 

Read on to know more about how the India-Pakistan match has given Sri Lanka tourism and economy a much-needed shot in the arm. 

Check out the full story here - India vs Pakistan: Sun Shines On Lanka Tourism, Economy

Feb 15, 2026 17:11 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Three Players From Each Team Who Could Decide The Outcome Today

Coming into this game, both teams arrive unbeaten. India on the back of comfortable victories over the USA and Namibia, while Pakistan overcame the Netherlands and the USA in their first two outings. With two wins from two matches, both sides are level on four points with India head on a much healthier Net Run Rate of 3.05 as compared to Pakistan's 0.93. 

This contest therefore, is less about survival and more about supremacy and bragging rights. The winner is likely to top the group heading into the Super 8 stage, an advantage that could influence match-ups in the next round. Against that backdrop, individual battles could prove decisive.

Here's a look at the individuals who could decide the outcome today - India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Six Players Who Could Shape The Colombo Showdown

Feb 15, 2026 17:19 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: India Boosted By The Imminent Return of Explosive Opener Abhishek Sharma

The Indian think tank would've been relieved watching Abhishek Sharma blazing through his big shots at nets in Colombo on Saturday, after the big-hitting opener had to skip the match against Namibia and spent a day at a private hospital in New Delhi because of a stomach bug. 

However, as reported by PTI, the left-hander showed no signs of weariness while batting at the RPICS nets for close to 30 minutes. India's training session was, however, hampered by light but persistent rain, driving the team members to the indoor nets. 

Abhishek batted against spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy first up, smashing both the spinners to the far corners of Premadasa in a symbolic warning to the array of Pakistan spinners led by unorthodox Usman Tariq. 

After the spinners, the 25-year-old did an equally fluent job, carting the Indian pacers and local bowlers with sheer abandon. 

"If you want him to play, then we will play him tomorrow!"

When facing the media ahead of the big game, skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a veiled confirmation of Abhishek’s readiness to take the field against the cross-border rivals. 

“Okay, if you want him to play, then we will play him tomorrow. All the worries are over?” he said with a wide smile. 

Feb 15, 2026 17:21 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan Likely To Go In With Four Specialist Bowlers In Colombo

Pakistan is likely to go in with four specialist bowlers in Colombo today -- two spinners and two pacers -- against arch-rivals India, according to sources as reported by the PTI.

A source close to the team said head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha were keen to go into the match with both specialist spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq and also two specialist fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza. The team management is also likely to make a call on dropping one all-rounder from among Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf.

“The only problem for the team management is: if they go in with four specialist bowlers, they have to make a call on who will sit out among Faheem, Shadab and Nawaz,” the source said. He added it could be Nawaz who ends up sitting out of this game.

“The feeling is better to play Faheem as he is in good batting form and will be the third pacer if required and Shadab whose leg spin will be useful against the southpaw batters,” the source said.

He said that with Abrar, Usman, Shadab and Saim Ayub available as the spin options, the team management is confident they can manage without Nawaz in the high profile match.

But he insisted that the decision could change after having a final look at the Premadasa stadium pitch on Sunday and also seeing how the weather holds up.

Probable Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahabzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Feb 15, 2026 16:34 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: A look back at the 7-1 T20 WC Record

India and Pakistan have served plenty of drama during their face-offs at the T20 World Cups. 

India have been the dominant side in these contests, having won seven of their eight T20 World Cup meetings, with Pakistan registering just one victory, but that was an emphatic 10-wicket win in 2021.

Here's a quick run through of the eight T20 World Cup clashes between the two sides - India Vs Pakistan: A Look Back At All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead Of Colombo Showdown

Feb 15, 2026 16:17 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Rain Threat Looms Large Over Heavyweight Clash

Yesterday, the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology had warned of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal which indicates a high risk of rain that could disrupt the game today. So far there hasn't been any sign of rain from Colombo but there are clouds hanging over the R Premadasa Stadium. 

However, even in the likelihood of a disruption due to unseasonal showers, the top-notch drainage system in the stadium along with covers that ensure the entire field is protected offer hope of a quick restart. 

You can read all about the weather reports and the excellent rain protocol at the R Premadasa Stadium here - India vs Pakistan Under Rain Threat in Colombo: All Eyes On The Sky As Clouds Loom Large

