India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: Clouds Loom Over Colombo As Unbeaten Rivals Face Off Amid Rain Threat

Pakistan is likely to go in with four specialist bowlers in Colombo today -- two spinners and two pacers -- against arch-rivals India, according to sources as reported by the PTI.

A source close to the team said head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha were keen to go into the match with both specialist spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq and also two specialist fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza. The team management is also likely to make a call on dropping one all-rounder from among Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf.

“The only problem for the team management is: if they go in with four specialist bowlers, they have to make a call on who will sit out among Faheem, Shadab and Nawaz,” the source said. He added it could be Nawaz who ends up sitting out of this game.

“The feeling is better to play Faheem as he is in good batting form and will be the third pacer if required and Shadab whose leg spin will be useful against the southpaw batters,” the source said.

He said that with Abrar, Usman, Shadab and Saim Ayub available as the spin options, the team management is confident they can manage without Nawaz in the high profile match.

But he insisted that the decision could change after having a final look at the Premadasa stadium pitch on Sunday and also seeing how the weather holds up.

Probable Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahabzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.