India vs Pakistan Under Rain Threat in Colombo: All Eyes On The Sky As Clouds Loom Large

After weeks of uncertainty, just when India and Pakistan finally looked set to renew their rivalry on the world stage, attention has now shifted to a different source of concern.

The two rivals are scheduled to meet at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15 in a marquee group-stage fixture. However, with rain forecast over the Sri Lankan capital, the latest cloud hanging over the contest is a natural one.

Earlier this week, on February 9, the Pakistan government announced its decision to withdraw their boycott of this fixture and proceed with the match as planned for February 15. Now with both teams sharpening their swords ahead of what has been billed as the commercial centrepiece of the tournament, the weather Gods have decided to play a cruel joke of their own.

Weather Forecast Raises Concern

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology has warned of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal, this indicates a high risk of rain that could disrupt the highly anticipated clash.

Colombo is expected to be warm and humid in the early hours of Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 30-31°C. However, scattered thunderstorms are forecast through the afternoon with a 50-70 percent chance of rain and heavy thundershowers possible before the 7:00 PM start. This could potentially cause a delayed start or if conditions worsen a shortened match.

The weather department's forecast indicates that the clouds should clear around 8 PM, though isolated showers remain possible later in the night.

Drainage System Offers Some Relief

However, the sophisticated drainage systems at the R Premadasa Stadium should provide hope to the fans of being treated to some action even if the rains decide to play spoilsport.

The ground staff have specialised protocols in place to handle Colombo's tropical downpours. Also, unlike other venues, the R Premadasa Stadium has enough covers to protect the entire playing surface as opposed to just the pitch. This ensures that the outfield doesn't soak up too much water, making it unplayable.

In the event of a rain interruption, the staff at the R Premadasa Stadium firstly ensure the entire outfield is covered and later manually push water from one cover to the next until it reaches the drains on the stadium perimeter. This method ensures the ground is fit for play to resume within 45 to 60 minutes post any torrential downpour.

The weather in Colombo has been largely dry so far in the tournament, with none of the games affected due to inclement weather.

What's At Stake?

Both India and Pakistan come into this game unbeaten with two wins each. India begin their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA in Mumbai before recording a comfortable 93-run win over Namibia in Delhi.

Pakistan suffered a close call in their opener against the Netherlands in Colombo but ultimately prevailed, winning by 3 wickets with 3 balls remaining. They then enjoyed a more comfortable outing against USA, whom they beat by 32 runs. The Men in Green played both their games at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

This clash will not only determine which team maintains their unbeaten record in the tournament but will also ensure safe passage in the Super 8 stage for the winners.

A washout would result in shared points, potentially complicating the qualification pathway for both sides, depending on subsequent results.

