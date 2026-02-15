Get App
T20 World Cup Top Performers On Day 9: Ishan Kishan, Jason Holder, Monank Patel Headline Dominant Victories

Holder, Hope led West Indies' win, Patel and Krishnamurthi starred for USA, and Ishan Kishan's 77 powered India to a dominant victory over Pakistan.

Read Time: 2 mins
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan make an unsuccessful appeal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Sunday saw Nepal take on the West Indies in a Group C tie in Mumbai, in the day's first game. Then Namibia and USA squared-off in Chennai in a Group A fixture. Finally the focus shifted to Colombo where arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns in another Group A tie. 

All three games proved lopsided as West Indies, USA and India emerged victorious. 

Here is a look at the day's top performers:

1. Jason Holder and Shai Hope for the West Indies: Former West Indies skipper Jason Holder set a match for his team with a decisive spell of 4/27. Thanks to his wickets, Nepal were restricted to a small total of 133/8. It was then the turn of current captain Shai Hope to deliver with the bat. Hope hammered an unbeaten 61 in 41 balls as West Indies clinched the match by 9 wickets. It was their third successive win and has ensured them a place in the Super Eights. 

2. Monank Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi for USA: USA skipper Monank Patel and his teammate Sanjay Krishnamurthi both hammered half-centuries as the side put up a competitive total of 199/4. It helped USA win the match by 31 runs and stay alive in the tournament. 

3. Ishan Kishan for India: Ishan Kishan continued his resurgence in international cricket as he starred for India in their big win over rivals Pakistan. The left-handed opener whacked 77 off 40 balls to help India get to a score of 175/7 on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on. Pakistan hardly put up a fight as they were bowled out on 114.

