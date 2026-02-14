Huang Cancels India AI Impact Summit: Here's Three Big Names You Can Still Look Forward To

Jensen Huang cancelled his visit to New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held from Feb. 16-20. The Nvidia chief executive officer was anticipated to be one of the most prominent guests in attendance. The summit is expected to host around 20 heads of state and over 100 CEOs across India and global platforms.

Here are the three major names in the AI and tech industry who will be attending the summit:

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Sam Altman, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Open AI, the company behind Chat GPT, the large language model that razed and reshaped the information technology landscape as it stands today will be attending the summit. He also served as tech startup accelerator 'Y Combinator''s from 2014-2019.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet And Google

Sundar Pichai, another notable attendee, took over as the chief executive officer of the tech titan Google on Oct. 24 2015. Under his tenure, the software behemoth has undertaken a notable transformation consolidating its cloud computing services with Google Cloud, launching the Pixel line of smartphones and making prominent strides in the realm of AI with Google Gemini.

Bill Gates, Co-Founder Of Microsoft

One of the most seminal and influential architects of the digital tech industry as we know it today, Bill Gates was the co-founder of Microsoft, which has grown to define the personal computer and computer software as we know it today with the Windows line of operating systems, as well as growing beyond software, launching its own major gaming console series with the X-Box. Gates will be attending the summit along with Pichai and Altman.

Other major industry leaders expected to attend include chipmaker Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among others.

With over 700 sessions planned from Feb. 16-20, it is set to be geared around three core pillars: People, Planet and Progress. The discussions will cover topics such as employment, skilling, economic and social development, as well as sustainable and energy-efficient AI.

Being the largest among the four global AI summits held so far, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to witness the participation of 20 heads of government, over 45 ministers and more than 40 Indian and global CEOs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formally inaugurating the Summit and is scheduled to convene a roundtable with leading CEOs, underscoring the country's initiatives in the field of AI.

Upto 2.5 lakh registrations have been logged so far, with about 20 heads of state, 40 ministers, and over 100 country delegations expected to be in attendance.

The registration passes will not carry any fee charges; attendees will require the Digiyatra app and a QR code post-registration for entry.

