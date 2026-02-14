India AI Impact Summit 2026: Zepto, Swiggy To Facilitate Deliveries Within Summit Location

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has made arrangements with quick commerce companies to facilitate deliveries within the Summit location as per sources close to NDTV Profit.

Quick commerce companies like Zepto and Swiggy are making special arrangements to offer Unified Payments Interface and quick commerce services at the venue. UPI and quick commerce services are both Indian offerings that are expected to be made available for everyone to experience.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will start at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Feb. 16 till Feb. 20.

The official digital app for the event has gone live. UPI is also providing an app for overseas visitors to pay through the use of their international credit card. The facility has been deployed at Delhi Airport. The summit aims to be a zero-waste conference.

Upto 2.5 lakh registrations have been logged so far, with about 20 heads of state, 40 ministers, and over 100 country delegations expected to be in attendance.

The summit anticipates 100 chief executive officers and 500 experts to be in attendance. The response has been unprecedented, as per sources. The leaders' plenary is set to be open for viewing from a distance.

The registration passes will not carry any fee charges; attendees will require the Digiyatra app and a QR code post-registration for entry.

All telecom operators have been asked to augment network coverage around the summit venue. The summit is set to see around 450 startup pods and 400 company stalls.

The joint leaders' declaration of the summit is at the finalisation stage. The declaration will be handled by the Ministry of External Affairs. It is expected to be announced on Feb.19-20.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India has further received a letter of regret regarding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's unavailability. Huang was unable to attend due to "unavoidable circumstances". Nvidia is still sending a strong delegation to the summit.

Chinese and US delegations are expected to be present at the AI Summit. The Chinese delegate is expected to be at the Vice Minister level, while the US delegate will be at the Cabinet level.

