Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit To New Delhi For India AI Impact Summit

Nvidia's media agency in India has confirmed in an email that Jensen Huang will not be able to attend the event due to"unforeseen circumstances."

In a major development, Jensen Huang has cancelled his visit to New Delhi next week for the flagship India AI Impact Summit 2026. The Nvidia CEO was earmarked as one of the marquee guests for the event that will host around 20 heads of state and over 100 CEOs across India and global platforms.

Nvidia's media agency in India has confirmed in an email that Huang will not be able to attend the event due to "unforeseen circumstances."

NDTV Profit sources can confirm Nvidia has sent out a letter of regret to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India (MeitY) and has vowed to send a strong delegation to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in order to make up for Huang's absence. 

This will serve as a setback for the flagship event, which is expected to host numerous world leaders, politicians, global and Indian CEOs, tech leaders and experts across fields of AI, semiconductors and more.

However, despite Huang's absence, the summit will still host some of the biggest names in the fields of AI, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai as well as OpenAI's Sam Altman. Nvidia itself is expected to send a high-ranking delegate to attend the convention.

This is in addition to the presence of several world leaders, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Brazil's President Lula da Silva and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.

