Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

T20 World Cup: Babar, Shaheen To Be Dropped, PCB Chairman Naqvi Triggered After Loss Against India

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his displeasure over the team's performance in the 61-run loss to India to team manager

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
T20 World Cup: Babar, Shaheen To Be Dropped, PCB Chairman Naqvi Triggered After Loss Against India
Pakistan's Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Photo: PTI

Pakistan is set to drop senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi from their next T20 World Cup match against Namibia after the duo's failure to come good in the high-stakes game against India in Colombo, a reliable source in the team management told PTI on Monday.

The source said that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his displeasure over the team's performance in the 61-run loss to India to team manager Naved Akram Cheema.

"The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India," the source said.

He said Naqvi, through a senior PCB official, also conveyed to the manager that such performances in matches that matter were not understandable or acceptable.

The source said head coach Mike Hesson also spoke to the players in the dressing room and told them that they had not played to their full potential.

"Late night the management think tank decided enough was enough and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday," he said.

The source said that if the changes prove to be successful, Babar and Shaheen's World Cup would be over as the management is also keen to try out young Khawaja Nafay in the middle order.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-up against Namibia if they want to qualify for the super eight phase of the tournament. The team defeated lower-ranked USA and the Netherlands before the heavy loss to India.

ALSO READ: 'Incompetent And Ignorant': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Bengaluru's Energy Is Unmatched': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Travels in Auto, Eats Idli; Tejasvi Surya Shares Photos

'Bengaluru's Energy Is Unmatched': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Travels in Auto, Eats Idli; Tejasvi Surya Shares Photos

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search